Early prediction for Auburn’s 2023 recruiting class

The Tigers have had some really good recruiting classes over the years, but some years are better than others. In the last recruiting cycle, the Tigers finished with the No. 21 recruiting class in the country. That isn’t the worst, but it isn’t ideal for an Auburn team that is looking to rebuild. Head coach Bryan Harsin has put an emphasis on the 2023 recruiting— class and rightfully so.

This is a huge year for Tiger athletics and the fans are expecting bigger and better things from the football program. The expectation on the Plains is to compete for an SEC Championship each year and nothing less. It is essential to build the foundation of the program from the recruiting class along with the additions from the transfer portal. With an abundance of talent in the state of Alabama, coach Harsin should surely end with a great recruiting class.

Today, Auburn Wire will make some early predictions for Auburn’s potential 2023 recruiting class. Read along to learn about the possible future of the Auburn Tiger football program.

Quarterback (1)

Brock Glenn – The Tigers have made it clear to the Tennessee native that he is their top quarterback option in the 2023 class. The Elite 11 finalist has visited Auburn twice. He took an unofficial visit to Auburn on April 9th while his official visit took place on June 3rd. It is also worth mentioning that three 247Sports recruiting experts have predicted that Glenn will commit to Auburn. Once it is all said and done, I firmly believe that he will be a part of the Tigers’ 2023 recruiting class.

Running Back (1)

Jeremiah Cobb – The native of Montgomery, Alabama has taken multiple unofficial visits to Auburn as well as an official visit to the Plains this past weekend. 247Sports experts Keith Niebuhr and Steve Wiltfong both put in crystal ball predictions for Cobb to Auburn. The Tigers coaching staff is in love with his playing style and would love to add him to the running back room. I think he ends up signing with the Tigers.

Wide Receiver (4)

Karmello English – English has become the Tigers’ top overall recruit in recent weeks. The Alabama native took unofficial visits to Auburn on March 21st and April 9th. The product of Central High School released his top five but appears to be entertaining another school — Michigan. Alabama and Kentucky are also in the mix, but I firmly believe he will stay close to home and play at Auburn. He could easily be a day-one starter.

Semaj James – James is an interesting recruit. He received multiple offers out of high school from Baylor, Cincinnati, and Florida State. However, he chose to attend Fort Scott Community College where he has starred as a wide receiver. Last season, he hauled in 28 receptions for 306 yards and two touchdowns. Now, he will attend Butler Community College. He hasn’t received an offer but has visited Auburn. When his recruitment is said and done, I think he ends up as a Tiger.

Khai Prean – The Tigers have been emphasizing the state of Louisiana ever since Bryan Harsin came to the Plains. He had his share of success in last year’s recruiting class as he landed two players from the “boot.” Now, he has his eyes set on landing some of the more promising prospects in the state. That is fitting for four-star wide receiver Khai Prean who has taken just one visit thus far. That visit was an unofficial visit to Auburn. I think the Tigers land the talented Louisiana native.

Nakai Poole – The native of Marietta, Georgia recently released his top twelve schools and the Tigers were one of the programs listed. Poole took an unofficial visit to Auburn on March 28th. The only other visit that he has taken was on April 8th when he unofficially visited Georgia Tech. With the opportunity to play in the SEC, I think that Poole ends up at Auburn. He’ll likely also have an opportunity to see early playing time.

Tight End (1)

Jelani Thurman – The Tigers have already landed one recruit from Langston Hughes High School in Terrance Love. Now, they are firmly in the mix to land another, and that is four-star tight end Jelani Thurman. The Georgia native took an unofficial visit to Auburn on April 4 and an official visit on June 10. It will be difficult to out-recruit schools like Alabama and Michigan State. However, the Tigers have produced good tight ends over the years, so that will help. Not to mention, he will get to play with a high school teammate in Auburn commit Terrance Love.

Offensive Line (5)

Stanton Ramil – The product of Thompson High School has taken an unofficial visit to the Plains. Although he has yet to take an official visit, the Tigers coaching staff is still high on Ramil. Other schools that have shown extensive interest are Tennessee and Michigan State. However, I believe that offensive line coach Will Friend will be able to keep Ramel in Alabama.

Bradyn Joiner – One of the two Tigers commitments thus far is from interior offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner. The hometown product has been working very hard to recruit other targets that the coaching staff is pursuing. Something to keep an eye on is the fact that Joiner is a cousin of Georgia commit RyQueze McElderry.

DJ Chester – The Tigers are certainly looking to bring in a slew of linemen and one of those linemen will be Georgia native DJ Chester. The coaching staff would welcome Chester. He has taken one visit to the Plains which was an unofficial one that took place on June 10. When all is said and done, I believe that Chester signs with the Tigers.

RyQueze McElderry – In perhaps one of the bolder predictions, I have the Tigers flipping the commitment of Georgia verbal RyQueze McElderry. Why? He is related to Auburn commit Bradyn Joiner and has taken several visits to the Plains thus far. It is certainly a stretch, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he ends up in the class.

Connor Lew – It isn’t going to be easy to get the Georgia native to leave the state, but it is possible. Recently, Lew dropped a final four with Auburn, Georgia, Miami, and Clemson in the mix. The Tigers have heavily recruited Lew since he received an offer in December and it doesn’t look like they’ll give up anytime soon. I like Auburn’s chances in his recruitment and think he ultimately signs with the Tigers.

Defensive Tackle (2)

Joshua Horton – Well, we know that Auburn has one commitment from Langston Hughes High School, but there is a possibility that two more join him. Both tight end Jelani Thurman and defensive tackle Joshua Horton are being prioritized by the coaching staff. Horton has been to Auburn three times in the past six months which is more than any other school he has visited. It is evident that the interest is mutual and I think he ends up as a part of the class.

Anthony James – Ever since he de-committed from Texas A&M, the Tigers have been all-in on the Texas native. He is reportedly down to two schools: Auburn and Washington. He recently visited Auburn on June 17 and will visit Washington on June 24. It is possible that he makes his commitment in the near future. Nonetheless, I believe he ends up in the class.

Edge rusher (1)

Keldric Faulk – The native of Highland Home, Alabama has made four trips to the Plains since being offered in April of 2021. On several of those trips, he was joined by his brother, Keldric. The Tigers are extremely high on Faulk and I would be surprised if he didn’t end up signing with the Tigers.

Linebacker (2)

Jaiden Ausberry – The Louisiana native is the younger brother of Auburn cornerback Austin Ausberry. He took his first official visit to the Plains on June 3. He has also taken official visits to Notre Dame, Texas A&M, and is planning to visit Michigan on June 24. However, there have been reports that he loved Auburn and is strongly considering the Tigers. In the end, I think he reunites with his older brother in Auburn.

Lewis Carter – The Tigers offered Carter during his junior season of high school. The coaching staff would love to add several linebackers from this class because the defense will likely lose Owen Pappoe, Eku Leota, and Derick Hall. On3’s RPM has Auburn favored to land him at 27.5%. I think he ends up as a part of the class.

Defensive Back (5)

Avery Stuart – It won’t be easy for the Tigers to land one of the state’s more premier athletes. Since being offered at the beginning of his junior season, he has taken one unofficial visit to the Plains. The only official visits that he has taken have been to Kentucky and Florida State. Those two appear to be in the lead for his recruitment. However, I believe that things change before signing day. The Tigers need help in the secondary and want to keep Stuart in the state.

Ja’Keem Jackson – Auburn may have a little bit of lead way in Jackson’s recruitment. Why? He is the cousin of former Auburn defensive back T’Sharvan Bell. Not to mention, he recently took an official visit to Auburn on June 10. Other schools like Kentucky, Tennessee, and Penn State are receiving visits as well. That doesn’t make or break my prediction that he lands in the Tigers’ 2023 class.

Terrance Love – The Tigers have two commits up to this point in the 2023 recruiting class. One of those commits is safety Terrance Love. The Georgia native has been committed since April and appears to be locked in. Two of his teammates, Jelani Thurman and Joshua Horton, may also follow suit to the Plains.

Dale Miller – The Tigers offered Miller back in June of 2021 and appear to be the leader in his recruitment up to this point. Miller, formerly a player at Hoover High School, transferred to Deer Creek High School in Edmond, Oklahoma. He will spend his final season of high school there before making a decision for the next level. In the end, I think he chooses Auburn over North Carolina.

Jacorious Hart – Hart is from the small town of Loachapoka, Alabama, which is located on the outskirts of the Plains. The Tigers are one of the few P5 schools to have offered Hart. There is certainly interest between the two parties, and I believe that Hart stays at home to play for the Tigers.

