Early position outlook: How the LSU WRs breakdown

Looking ahead at the position battles as we move towards spring ball. The Tigers saw plenty of movement at the position. It starts with Jontre Kirklin, who moves on after starting the final game at quarterback.

NFL Draft

Declared for the draft on Jan. 9, 2022

Thus far Kirklin is the only pass catcher that is leaving for the NFL draft. He joined the Tigers in the 2017 recruiting class. After five seasons in Baton Rouge, he moves on to try and make a roster at the NFL level.

Transfer Portal

A total of five receivers entered the transfer portal

Koy Moore (Oct. 19)

Deion Smith (Dec. 7)

Trey Palmer (Dec. 16)

Alex Adams (Jan. 10)

Devonta Lee (Jan. 14)

There is a slight chance that Smith could pull his name out of the portal, but that is not a given at this point. Even with six departures from the wide receiver position, LSU is still in a good spot with their group as a whole.

Kayshon Boutte, Junior in 2022

Tiger fans saw just how much Kayshon Boutte meant to this offense. In the six games he played, the offense averaged 29.6 points per game. Without Boutte, the offense struggled with 23.9 points per contest. They lost two games by a combined nine points, Boutte could have made a difference. He led the team with 508 yards receiving and nine touchdowns in six games.

Jaray Jenkins, Senior in 2022

Jenkins had a monster game against the Florida Gators with three touchdowns on four receptions. However, the biggest performance came against the Texas A&M Aggies as he hauled in eight receptions for 169 yards and two touchdowns. Jenkins finished second on the team with 503 yards and six touchdowns.

Jack Bech, Sophomore in 2022

Bech is listed as a tight end but his role is more of the big slot on the offense. Jack Mashburn was more of the inline tight end in this offense. He can be a big mismatch in the offense if they get more consistency at quarterback. Bech finished with a team-leading 43 receptions to go with 489 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

Malik Nabers, Sophomore in 2022

Nabers might be the biggest breakout candidate for the 2022 campaign. He finished with 28 receptions, 417 yards, and four touchdowns. Nabers is heading into his sophomore season but he could be a solid No. 2 option to Boutte.

Brian Thomas Jr, Sophomore in 2022

Thomas started to come into his own as the season progressed in 2021. He finished with 28 receptions, 359 yards, and two touchdowns. For a big target, the offense needs to find a way to utilize him more in the red zone.

Chris Hilton Jr, Redshirt Freshman in 2022

Hilton’s impact was minimal in 2021 but his final catch of the season was the 81-yard catch and run from Jontre Kirklin as the clock hit zero in the Texas Bowl. He caught just two passes for 81 yards for the Tigers. His role could increase due to the departures.

New Additions

Transfer Portal: Kyren Lacy, ULL

Lacy joins teammate Mekhi Garner in transferring to LSU. He led the team in receiving during the 2021 season with 22 receptions for 304 yards and six touchdowns. He should get more opportunities in the LSU offense next season.

2022 Recruiting Class: Landon Ibieta

Ibieta was a late flip to the LSU Tigers from Miami. The three-star wide receiver from Mandeville was the lone signee at the position to join the Tigers.

