Early PNC Championship field announced; Team Daly set to defend

The early wave of the PNC Championship's field has been announced.

John Daly and his son, John Daly II, will try and defend their title at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando on Dec. 17-18. Bernhard Langer and his son, Jason, who won the event in 2020, will be back after missing last year's tournament due to injury.

Jordan Spieth will make his PNC Championship debut with his 60-year-old father, Shawn.

"My dad and I are really excited to play in the PNC Championship for the first time," Jordan Spieth said in a tournament press release. "We have been wanting to be a part of it for some time, and this year the schedules aligned. I’m sure leading up to it we will have quite the back and forth, but even though we are taking it seriously it’s really going to be a lot of fun to have him out there."

Annika Sorenstam will play alongside her 11-year-old son, Will, for the first time. Justin Leonard will play with his 16-year-old son, Luke. Nick Price will also tee it up at the event for the eighth time.

Lee Trevino will be back at the event. He has played every PNC Championship since its inception in 1995.

Tiger Woods, who has played the 36-hole tournament with his son, Charlie, for the past two years, and finished runner-up in 2021, has yet to join the field.

The event will be broadcasted on NBC, Golf Channel and Peacock.