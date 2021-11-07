Early Pickups for Week 9
Andy offers two valuable early pickups ahead of Week 9 Fantasy Football action.
Andy offers two valuable early pickups ahead of Week 9 Fantasy Football action.
Yahoo Daily Fantasy analyst Tank Williams offers his picks for single-game DFS contests as the Rams host the Titans.
Nebraska fights hard again, but can't get it done against Ohio State on Saturday. Sean Callahan and Andy Kendeigh
Denver’s defense shutdown Dallas’ high-powered offense until garbage time. Bridgewater threw for 249 yards and a touchdown in the Broncos 30-16 stunning victory.
There is pessimism about Von Miller making his Rams debut against the Titans, but Robert Woods is good to go.
Follow along with Lauren Carpenter as she keeps you up-to-date with all of the action during the 1:00 and 4:00 pm ET slate of games. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)
Michael Porter Jr.'s season went from bad to worse on Saturday, Kyle Lowry triple-doubled, Anthony Davis was ill and Kristaps Porzingis is back. (Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports)
Week 9 was a dark Sunday for several fantasy stars, but Lamar Jackson was a notable exception. Scott Pianowski runs down the day's winners and losers.
Will the Pittsburgh WR go over/under 84.5 total yards in week 9?
Andy Behrens looks ahead to Week 10 and highlights two players to add off the waiver wire.
Fox viewers won’t see the Kansas City defense try to sack Aaron Rodgers on Sunday. Before the games began, however, Fox viewers got a chance to see a quartet of Hall of Famers verbally give him the business, from the Naval Academy in Annapolis. Terry Bradshaw had the most pointed critique of Rodgers, who someday [more]
Patriots QB Mac Jones grabbed and twisted Panthers DE Brian Burns' ankle after taking a sack early in Week 9.
The Carolina Panthers' Haason Reddick was not mincing words about what he thought was "a dirty play" by New England Patriots QB Mac Jones.
Panthers linebacker Haason Reddick was furious with Mac Jones after the Patriots quarterback twisted the ankle of a Carolina player in the first quarter of Sunday's Week 9 game.
Aaron Rodgers' own Instagram account shows an entitled player who didn't care about NFL's rules. It's time for him to face some consequences.
Several NFL analysts, including Hall of Famers Terry Bradshaw and Jimmy Johnson, criticized Aaron Rodgers on pregame shows for his "selfish" actions.
The good news, if there is any, for the Packers arising from the positive COVID test generated by quarterback Aaron Rodgers is that, for 90 days after his positive test, the previously secretly unvaccinated quarterback won’t have to be tested. That’s one of the aspects of the joint NFL-NFLPA COVID protocols about which the delicate [more]
This was one of the stranger blocked punts you'll ever see.
How far will Michigan State fall in the College Football Playoff rankings after losing to Purdue?
The Patriots lost running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson to injuries against the Panthers on Sunday. Here's the latest on their statuses.
Where do all the top teams rank in the latest Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports Top 25 after Week 10? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?