Early Pickups for Week 6

Although the study is now a bit dated, a 2013 report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management provides plain-as-day evidence that dividend stocks run circles around their non-dividend-paying peers over the long term. Considering that most dividend stocks are profitable on a recurring basis and have time-tested operating models, they're the ideal investment focus for folks who have a long-term mindset. Understandably, though, not all income seekers are patient.