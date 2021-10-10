Early Pickups for Week 6
Andy offers up a couple of players you should grab early ahead of week 6.
Andy offers up a couple of players you should grab early ahead of week 6.
What does the emergence of Justin Fields mean for the Bears wide receiver?
Marina Rodriguez defeats Mackenzie Dern in a unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night 194.
Who are the experts taking in the Week 5 game between the Washington Football Team and the New Orleans Saints?
Nick Mensio dives into the matchups and highlights his favorite starts and sits for Week 5. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)
Andy Behrens looks ahead to Week 6 and highlights a pair of under-rostered players to consider adding off the waiver wire.
The Seahawks QB is targeting Week 10 and a Nov. 14 showdown with the Packers as his return date from finger surgery.
Condensed Game: Mookie Betts drove in a run and made a key defensive play while Cody Bellinger smashed a two-run double in the Game 2 win
Andy Behrens breaks down the Cardinals RB's fluctuating fantasy stock value
The Texans' quarterback lit up the New England defense for 312 yards and 3 touchdowns.
USA TODAY Sports' Paul Myerberg breaks down the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.
Here are some instant takes from Nebraska's crushing loss to No. 9 Michigan 32-29. Nebraska set the tone when they scored on the first drive in roughly two and a half minutes. Its defense backed the offense up by forcing a three-and-out to give the offense the ball back.
Although the study is now a bit dated, a 2013 report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management provides plain-as-day evidence that dividend stocks run circles around their non-dividend-paying peers over the long term. Considering that most dividend stocks are profitable on a recurring basis and have time-tested operating models, they're the ideal investment focus for folks who have a long-term mindset. Understandably, though, not all income seekers are patient.
USA TODAY Sports' Paul Myerberg breaks down the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.
The Round of 12 in the Cup Series playoffs ends Sunday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (2 p.m. ET, NBC). Here's what you need to know.
The Ducks got bumped down a spot in the USA Today Coaches Poll as a flurry of upsets take place in the Top-10.
The 2021 Come Out With Pride festival returned to Lake Eola Park for its 17th edition after the COVID-19 pandemic made last year’s festivities mostly virtual with some in-person events. The main attraction, the pride parade throughout Downtown Orlando, was attended by thousands gathered along miles of sidewalks guiding the parade route. The sound of the whooping crowd and the cacophony of ...
"Let the Wrong One In," starring former "Buffy" star Anthony Head, was a standout, as was the true-crime thriller "The Execution."
For more than 18 months, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a historic bounce back rally from the pandemic-induced bear market. If you have $250,000 to invest right now, these companies can make you a millionaire by 2030, or possibly even sooner. Cybersecurity is arguably the safest sustainable double-digit growth trend throughout the decade.
Panthers WR Robby Anderson didn't appear to have much fun in the Week 5 loss to the Eagles.
"That's how my daughter got a new rule in her high school dress code."View Entire Post ›