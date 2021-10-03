Early Pickups for Week 5
Inujuries come into play yet again as Andy offers two valuable pickups ahead of Week 5.
Matt Harmon explains why the Vegas WR deserves a spot in your starting lineup.
Tank Williams gives his best picks for the Monday night primetime game.
Cincinnati is behind four other undefeated teams in the rankings: Alabama, Georgia, Iowa and Penn State.
Hill somehow scored a touchdown after disappearing into a pile of Giants defenders
And he’s done it on the ground.
Fans got their first chance to cheer Tom Brady on Saturday night when the Buccaneers arrived at their team hotel in Providence, R.I., ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots.
What will the 2021 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 5
Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 5 AP Top 25 college football poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?
Herbstreit ranks his top-four
Dak Prescott threw four touchdown passes, Ezekiel Elliott had his first 100-yard rushing game of the season against the NFL's No. 1 defense and the Dallas Cowboys beat the Carolina Panthers 36-28 on Sunday. Elliott finished with 143 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries as the Cowboys (3-1) rolled up 245 yards on the ground after the Panthers allowed just 135 total in the first three games. Leading the Panthers in their first full game without injured star running back Christian McCaffrey, Sam Darnold had two rushing touchdowns to become the first quarterback in NFL history with at least five TDs on the ground in the first four games.
Ohio State continues to move in the right direction in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Poll after a dismantling of Rutgers Saturday.
LSU may not have much more patience with coach Ed Orgeron. And how did Jimbo Fisher get a new, ridiculous deal with Texas A&M?
The Vikings suffer another disappointing loss.
Trevon Diggs and the Dallas defense keep coming up with plays.
We give updates while the Cardinals and Rams battle in Week 4.
The Cowboys piled up 20 unanswered points in the second half to break away from the Panthers and move to 3-1 on the season.