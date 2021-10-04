Early Pickups for Week 5
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Injuries again play into this week's edition of Early Pickups.
Injuries again play into this week's edition of Early Pickups.
Matt Harmon explains why the Vegas WR deserves a spot in your starting lineup.
Liz Loza and Matt Harmon recap a fun day of NFL action, with two big NFC West showdowns, two Hall of Fame QBs going head-to-head, some possible chemistry issues in Cleveland and more.
Tank Williams gives his best picks for the Monday night primetime game.
Andy Behrens has a duo of waiver wire pickups to consider ahead of Week 5.
NBC Sports EDGE's 2021 fantasy football content schedule for Week 5, all available in one convenient landing page! Rankings, analysis and more. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
The Detroit Lions currently sit 2nd in 2022 NFL draft order after Week 4 as one of two winless teams
The Rams were embarrassed by the Cardinals at home, losing 37-20 on Sunday. Here's what we know about the loss.
Coach Doc Rivers explains what the Philadelphia 76ers are missing with Ben Simmons essentially no longer with the team.
Damien Williams is the top waiver wire target in fantasy football this week, but if you can't snag him, there are plenty of other solid options.
Social Security retirement benefits only go so far, so to retire on these benefits alone, you will need a good game plan.
Week 4 of the NFL season saw plenty of upsets, and that made an impact with some of the early lines for games in Week 5.
Half a dozen of our favorite player props for Sunday's NFL games.
For a while Sunday at Soldier Field, everything was right again with the Chicago Bears. The Bears offense got its groove back, under a different play caller than Matt Nagy. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields was hitting wide receivers Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney with deep shots. And the Bears defense was pitching a shutout against the Detroit Lions into the third quarter. Then one play ...
Rookie QB Trey Lance came in for the 49ers against the Seahawks and threw for 2 TDs, and was able to get some yards on the ground too.
Looking to close Week 4 on a winning note? 4for4 has you covered with a single-game DFS breakdown of the Raiders-Chargers matchup.
With assists from his coaches’ game plan and improved offensive line play, Justin Fields showed clear improvement in his second start with the Chicago Bears. Sure, he did it in a 24-14 victory over the Detroit Lions, an 0-4 team with a defense that ranks near the bottom of the NFL in multiple categories. But coach Matt Nagy saw growth beyond just the stats Sunday — 11 of 17 passes completed ...
The St. Louis Cardinals rode a 17-game winning streak to claim the second wild-card spot and will face the Dodgers on Wednesday. Here's why they pose a serious threat.
Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer apologized to his family, his team and owner Shad Khan for actions he called “just stupid." A video surfaced Saturday night showing a woman dancing close to Meyer's lap, a clip that quickly went viral and made headlines across the country. Another video appears to show Meyer touching the woman's behind.
Will the Las Vegas QB go over/under 369.5 passing yards in week 4?
The WFT and Falcons matchup wasn't the most anticipated on Sunday's slate, but it provided plenty of scoring. Scott Pianowski runs down Week 4's fantasy highs and lows.