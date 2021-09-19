Early Pickups for Week 3
With injuries hitting hard, Andy Behrens offers some early adds for Week 3.
Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season is here, and our fantasy football analysts have you covered with their positional rankings!
Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was carted off the sideline during the first quarter of Sunday’s game against Buffalo with a rib injury.
49ers rookie running back Elijah Mitchell replaced Raheem Mostert last week and ran for 104 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. With Mostert out for the year, Mitchell was expected to again carry the load. But Mitchell is questionable to return after injuring his shoulder in the second half. He has only 32 yards [more]
Get ahead of the competition with Andy Behrens' early waiver wire pickups for Week 3.
We run down the notable inactive players for Week 2 of the fantasy football season.
Looking for help with your DFS lineups heading into Chiefs-Ravens? We've got you covered with a single-game breakdown.
Yahoo Fantasy's Liz Loza chats with Co-host of Open Bar and Dynasty Dummies podcast JMic about some booms and busts ahead of Week 2.
The Texans lost Tyrod Taylor to a hamstring injury in Sunday’s loss to the Browns and that meant head coach David Culley was asked about an inactive quarterback when he met with the media after the game. Culley was asked if Taylor’s injury would lead the team to activate Deshaun Watson for Thursday night’s home [more]
The #49ers shook off a slow start to beat the Eagles. Here's what we know in the immediate aftermath of the win.
It’s way too early for the Packers to panic. Former Packers tight end Jermichael Finley believes that panic could soon be justified. Finley has been candid in the aftermath of Green Bay’s embarrassing performance against the Saints regarding quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Previously, Finley said that Rodgers “looks tired,” and that it appears he has lost [more]
Baker Mayfield played strong ball, and outplayed a key mistake of his own, to lead Cleveland over Houston.
With a win against the #Ravens on Sunday, #Chiefs HC Andy Reid can do something that no other NFL coach has ever done.
