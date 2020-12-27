Early Pickups for Week 17

The Associated Press

Although Stephen Curry is one of the best finishers in NBA history, he was more of a decoy late on Sunday night. Damion Lee hit a 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds remaining and Curry scored 36 points, sending Golden State to a 129-128 victory over the Chicago Bulls for the Warriors' first win of the season. With the Chicago defense focused on the sharp-shooting Curry, Lee inbounded the ball to Kevon Looney with 5 seconds left and then ran over to receive a handoff with Curry drawing a crowd on the left wing.