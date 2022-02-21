Early offseason 2022 NFL MVP odds

The 2021 NFL season is over and the awards have been given. Team now are preparing for the 2022 season as they look forward to free agency and the draft. Likewise, we can look ahead and make predictions about who will be next year’s Most Valuable Player. Aaron Rodgers won the award this past season.

Tipico Sportsbook has early offseason futures odds for the 2022 NFL MVP. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is among the presumed contenders.

Below are the top 15 candidates for the 2022 NFL MVP award, at least in terms of betting odds

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Bills QB Josh Allen (+500)

Bet $100 to win $500

He had 4,407 passing yards and 36 touchdown passes last season. He added 763 rushing yards and six scores.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (+600)

Bet $100 to win $600

Mahomes passed for 4,839 yards and 37 touchdowns in 2021. He rushed for 381 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (+700)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Bet $100 to win $700

Rodgers, the reigning MVP, had 4,115 passing yards and 37 touchdowns last season.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow (+1000)

Bet $100 to win $1,000

Burrow had 4,611 passing yards and 34 touchdown passes.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert (+1200)

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Bet $100 to win $1,200

Herbert had 5,015 passing yards and 38 touchdown passes in 2021.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford (+1300)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Bet $100 to win $1,300

Stafford led the Rams to a Super Bowl win and had 4,886 passing yards and 41 touchdown passes.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (+1300)

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Bet $100 to win $1,300

Prescott threw for 4,449 yards and 37 touchdowns last season.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (+1500)

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Bet $100 to win $1,500

Murray missed three games with an ankle injury and passed for 3,787 yards and 24 touchdowns. He added 423 rushing yards and five scores.

Story continues

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson (+2000)

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Bet $100 to win $2,000

Wilson missed three games as well. He had 3,113 passing yards and 25 touchdown passes.

Titans RB Derrick Henry (+3000)

Bet $100 to win $3,000

Henry missed half the season and still had 937 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

Texans QB Deshaun Watson (+3000)

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Bet $100 to win $3,000

Watson did not play last season. He might not be a Texan next season.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (+3000)

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Bet $100 to win $3,000

Jackson played in only 12 games, passed for 2,882 yards and 16 touchdowns. He rushed for another 767 yards and two scores.

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (+3000)

Syndication The Indianapolis Star

Bet $100 to win $3,000

Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns. He led the NFL with 20 total touchdowns scored.

49ers WR Deebo Samuel (+3000)

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Bet $100 to win $3,000

He caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards, averaging a league-high 18.2 yards per catch. He scored six receiving touchdowns. He also rushed for 365 yards and eight scores.

49ers QB Trey Lance (+3000)

Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports

Bet $100 to win $3,000

Lance will enter 2022 in his second season. He was the 49ers’ backup quarterback as a rookie and started twice.

1

1

1

1