Early offense lifts Diamond Hogs to ninth straight win

The No. 1 team in the nation had no trouble with their Californian visitors on Tuesday.

Top-ranked Arkansas pounced quickly on San Jose State and limited the Spartans to just two hits in a 5-1 victory at Baum-Walker Stadium. The teams were set to meet again Wednesday before the Diamond Hogs headed to Tuscaloosa for a three-game set against SEC foe Alabama.

After San Jose State had taken the lead in the top in the second on a solo home run, Peyton Stovall tied the game on a two-out single in the bottom of the inning. Arkansas’ next batter, reigning SEC Freshman of the Week Nolan Souza, hit a two-run double on an 0-2 count to give the Razorbacks a permanent lead.

Ben McLaughlin homered in the third and Wehiwa Aloy hit a solo shot in the fifth to provide the final score. All the while Ben Bybee and the bullpen kept the Spartans at bay.

Bybee worked five innings, giving up just the solo home run while striking out four. Christian Foutch, Gage Wood, Hunter Dietz and Stone Hewlett finished things off and did not allow even a single hit and striking out six.

Arkansas can practically put away Alabama with a series win on the weekend. The Diamond Hogs hold a three-game lead in the SEC West over second-place Texas A&M and are tied atop the conference with Kentucky at 11-1. Alabama is 4-8 in league play but still ranked No. 17 in the nation.

