Odds are based on a $100 bet. So, if you bet on +200 odds, you would win $200.

Eamon McAnaney and Sal Licata break down the early odds on the NFL Playoffs. Which teams will come out of the NFC and the AFC, and who will win the Super Bowl?



Currently, the most likely to win the big game are the Chiefs (+200), Packers (+550), Saints (+800) and Bills (+900). Who would you pick? Vote below.