Early NSD 2023: Kentucky, UTEP, FSU among colleges with Pensacola-area stars headed their way

Christmas came early for many college football programs across the country.

Five days before the holiday, Wednesday marked the first day that high school football players could sign their national letters of intent to play at the NCAA Division I collegiate level.

And whether months of recruiting was rewarded or the day was spent anxiously hoping a commit didn't flip, programs saw their future plans start to crystalize. Meanwhile for the players who were fortunate enough to put pen to paper, the next step in their athletic journey is underway.

Navarre's Terence Marshall (middle, front row) signed his letter of intent to play college football at Western Michigan University next year. Marshall signed the LOI on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.

Some of the fortunate fellows in football pads resided here as a handful of stars from the Pensacola area made their dreams.

Here's a look at the top local football players who wasted no time telling their respective college programs that they are officially on the way.

Raymond Cottrell, WR, Milton

College: Kentucky (transfer from Texas A&M)

The skinny: Following one season with Texas A&M, the former Panthers star is bound for the Bluegrass state.

The four-star wide receiver signed with the Wildcats after committing to the SEC program on Dec. 4.

Cottrell entered the transfer portal on Nov. 12. That news came on the same morning Texas A&M relieved Jimbo Fisher from his head coaching duties.

The 6-3, 210 pound wide receiver appeared in three games and recorded one reception this season for the Aggies. That catch went for a 13-yard touchdown on Sept. 16 in a 47-3 home win against Louisiana-Monroe.

Jonathan Daniels, OL, Pine Forest

Pine Forest High School football star Jonathan Daniels shows off his Under Armour All-American team jersey during a school ceremony on Monday, November 27, 2023.

College: Florida State

The skinny: Daniels has shined under the spotlight since receiving his first college offer as a sophomore. Now, the dominant 6-5, 290-pound offensive lineman will take his talents to Tallahassee.

Committing this past summer, he chose FSU over the likes of LSU, Florida, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Miami and finalists Georgia and Kentucky.

According to Rivals.com, the four-star recruit is the 11th-ranked offensive tackle and 178th-ranked prospect overall in the country among Class of 2024 player. He is ranked 67th overall according to ESPN300.

Daniels was invited to participate in the Under Armour All-American game, scheduled for Jan. 3 in Orlando.

Demontrae Gaston, LB, Pensacola Catholic

Demontrae Gaston - Pensacola Catholic High School - football Super Senior - in Pensacola, August 2023.

College: Toledo

The skinny: Fresh off of helping the Crusaders to a Final Four appearance, the hard-hitting three-star linebacker is set to become a Rocket

Gaston is headed to the MAC after initially committing to Georgia Tech this past April. He de-committed six months later and announced his intentions to join Toledo on Monday, 10 days after making an official visit.

"When I de-committed from Georgia Tech and had to restart my whole process, that was a lot," Gaston said. "Trying to reach back out to schools and scheduling visits was hard because it was so late down the line and most schools had their guys already. I was still competing with my team, trying to make a state appearance. I also had to battle with the transfer portal and that thing is crazy. But I’m happy that it’s over now and I can focus on preparing myself for the next level."

This past season, Gaston collected 79 tackles −12 of which for a loss − with two interceptions, three caused fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Gaston on why Toledo was the choice: "I fell in love with the culture and environment. They have a winning culture and family environment, which reminded me a lot of Catholic. They also have a stable coaching staff with a great head coach that’s been there for about nine years."

Terence Marshall, WR, Navarre

Terence Marshall (1) returns a punt during the Tate vs Navarre football game at Navarre High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

College: Western Michigan

The skinny: Western Michigan was one of the last schools to offer Navarre’s Terence Marshall, but made a big enough of an impact for him to sign to play in Kalamazoo, Michigan at the college level.

Marshall noted that the Broncos’ coaching staff “stayed true to their words” throughout the recruiting process, and pursued him even when Marshall was injured early in his senior season. He came back in Week 3, and had a big impact for the Raiders right from the get-go, with five receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown against Rickards.”

“They still pushed hard for me,” Marshall said of Western Michigan. “For me, they told me to work. … They want me to put on weight. … I’m going to do that here.”

The injury was a big “mental game” for Marshall, and he noted that he thought he came out of the injury and surgery as a more physical player.

“At the end of the day, it was for my good. If I didn’t get surgery … I probably would’ve torn my shoulder even more,” Marshall said. “That’s when I knew I had it in me: nothing could stop me, nothing could get in my way. I knew I was going to get over this.”

Marshall, who’s been at wide receiver since his sophomore year for Navarre, recorded 111 receptions for 2,099 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also made an impact on special teams with 318 kick return yards.

For Navarre head coach Jay Walls, he said Marshall got better “every year that he was with” the Raiders – from his sophomore to senior season.

“Every game, converting for a first down, making a big play for a touchdown, on special teams he’s been involved with that in a big way – we’re going to miss him,” Walls said. “Terence is going to have a great opportunity, and I think he’s going to do great things.”

Marshall, who is staying at Navarre in the spring to compete on the track team, is planning to study Kinesiology at Western Michigan.

“It’s going to be really challenging … but life is challenging,” Marshall said. “I’ve just got to push through it and do my best.”

Desjon Robertson, DL, Pensacola Catholic

Desjon Robertson signs with Alabama State University on Early National Signing Day at Pensacola Catholic High School on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.

College: Alabama State

The skinny: For the third-straight year, Catholic has a defensive lineman that has signed to a Division I school.

Robertson follows in the footsteps of Iliyas Fuavai (2021 - Southern Miss) and Tim Gulley (2022 - Arkansas State).

"It feels great. And I give it up to Coach Sam and Coach Mac (assistant coaches Sammy Ward and Kerry McDowell). They pushed everyday to be great," Robertson said of continuing the trend.

Collecting 12 offers from Division I programs, Robertson was offered by Alabama State on May 23, but did not make his official visit until this past Friday.

A PNJ Super Senior who often commanded a double team, the premier run-stuffer finished this past season with 39 tackles (3.0 tackles for loss). He also added a sack, a fumble recovery and two caused fumbles.

Robertson on putting pen to paper: "It just felt like a big relief because it's been stressful. The (transfer) portal has been messing every one up, but I'm happy to find a home. Go Hornets."

Jayvion Showers, WR, Pensacola Catholic

Jayvion Showers speaks after signing with Arkansas State University on Early National Signing Day at Pensacola Catholic High School on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.

College: Arkansas State

The skinny: Unlike his teammates Gaston and Robertson, Showers has long known where he'll play at the next level.

The speedy three-star propect committed to the Red Wolves on July 1, just a week after making an official visit. With eight Division I offers, Showers had months to flip his decision. But when asked if he had moments where he wasn't 100 percent committed, the wide receiver only came up with a higher number.

"I was 1,000 percent in," Showers remarked with a smile.

A PNJ Super Senior like Robertson and Gaston, Showers' final season in a Crusader uniform was hampered by an easy-season injury. Still, he finished the season with 28 catches for 500 yards and six touchdowns.

As a junior, Showers was a track-and-field state qualifier in the long jump.

Showers on why he chose Arkansas State: "The coaches, they were real genuine people. When I went up there, they showed tons of love. They're about family, and that's one thing that I'm big on, that's family."

Brennan Smith, OL, Escambia

Brennan Smith (50) gets set for the snap during the Escambia vs Pine Forest football at Pine Forest High School in Pensacola on Friday, September 6, 2019.

College: UTEP (transfer from Austin Peay)

The skinny: A Gators graduate in 2021, Smith is bound for Texas following three seasons with the Governors.

Smith appeared in 24 games during his time at Austin Peay. He made the school's Dean's List on three different occasions. Playing in all 12 games this season, Smith helped the Governors post a 9-3 record and their second consecutive Ohio Valley Conference title.

With head coach Scotty Walden accepting the same position at UTEP in early December, Smith decided to follow the coaching staff that recruited him out of high school.

"I loved (Austin Peay) very much and the decision was not easy by any means," Smith said. "The opportunity to continue to play football after college felt best (at UTEP) as I would be in the hands of one of the best up-and-coming coaches in college football with Coach Walden."

Over his final two years in high school, Smith helped Escambia to undefeated regular seasons and a state runner-up finish in 2019.

Smith on what he brings to the table: "When it comes to being an elite offensive lineman, what separates me from everybody else is knowing the game. I believe my knowledge of the game is different then most; being able to read a defense benefits an offensive lineman so much and takes your game to the next level. Being versatile and having the availability to play anywhere on the line is the best ability you can have, which I can do as I will be moving to guard this upcoming season."

Londen Taylor, LS, Gulf Breeze

Trayvynn Ippolito (17) is taken down by Londen Taylor (72) as he carries the ball during the Navarre vs Gulf Breeze spring football game at Gulf Breeze High School on Friday, May 19, 2023.

College: Southern Miss

The skinny: Taylor was a standout from the Dolphins' undersized interior player. However, his role for the Golden Eagles will be as a long snapper as he will compete for the starting job.

To make matters ever better, Taylor's grandparents live 10 minutes away from campus.

"It's awesome. My grandparents, they're right there. They've wanted this since day one," Taylor said. "That's where the 'dream' part comes up. That's what they were praying and pushing for. I was kind of entertaining the idea, but I never thought it would come true.

"I live the small-town vibes over there. USM is next to the woods, so to going hunting and stuff like that is right up my alley. Family, location, opportunity, all of it just came together and there's not really one spot that's lacking."

Taylor received an offer on Nov. 14 and committed on Nov. 30.

Listed at 6-1, 265 pounds, Taylor is a four-star recruit according to Kohl's Professional Camps, as he was noted for his accuracy and solid command of his snapping motion.

Jackson Ward, LB, Pace

Jackson Ward - Pace High School - football Super Senior - in Pensacola, August 2023.

College: North Alabama

The skinny: Ward wasn't recruited as heavily as some who signed on Wednesday, but from his earliest days at Pace, he displayed the skills and size equipped for the next level.

An absolute machine at 6-4, 240 pounds, Ward produced more tackles than any other area players over the past three seasons (359). This past season, he was a menace to opposing quarterback, posting a career-best 5.5 sacks.

Ward had previous offers with Lindenwood and UMass, but his offer with the Lions didn't arrive until Dec. 5. He committed to North Alabama eight days later.

Xakery Wiedner, WR, Pace

Xakery Wiedner - Pace High School - football Super Senior - in Pensacola, August 2023.

College: Coastal Carolina

The skinny: Wiedner lived in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina − roughly 25 minutes from the Coastal Carolina campus − for two years. So when it came time to make a decision, it was no surprise where he decided to go.

Recruited as a slot receiver, the Patriots star athlete has been committed to the Chanticleers in early June.

Helping Pace to 15-6 record over the past two years, Wiedner was excellent on both sides of the ball.

As a junior, he posted 22 catches for 492 yards and nine touchdowns en route to be named to the PNJ All-Area First Team. He only caught two scores this past season, but was more of a ground threat, recording 441 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. In each year, he snagged three interceptions.

Ben Grieco is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached on X (@BenGriecoSports) and via email at BGrieco@gannett.com.

Patrick Bernadeau can be reached at (772) 985-9692, on X at @PatBernadeau or via email at pbernadeau@gannett.com.

