Early NFL Training Camp Headlines

As of today, every NFL player has reported to training camp as we take the next step towards the 2019 season. Well, almost every player. We already knew about RBs Melvin Gordon and Ezekiel Elliott, but when the New Orleans Saints reported for camp, star WR Michael Thomas was a no show.

Last week, Yahoo reported that Thomas had a goal of becoming the first wide receiver to average $20 million per year in his next contract but that the team was offering $18-19 million annually. This relatively small gap was evidently enough to cause Thomas to begin a surprising holdout. Thomas is due to make $1.15 million this season, the final year of his rookie contract. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the team can fine Thomas up to $40,000 per day until he returns to the team.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

When the Dallas Cowboys boarded the team plane to camp in southern California, their star RB Elliott was not on board. This absence seemingly signals the beginning of a holdout as Zeke seeks a new deal but with the August 6th deadline looming, there is little concern this lasts into the regular season. Elliott must report to the team by that date in order to receive an accrued season towards free agency.

Story continues

While the concern is not present for Elliott’s situation, the divide between RB Melvin Gordon and the Chargers seems to widen by the day. His teammates reported on Wednesday and as expected, Gordon opted to begin his holdout. The Chargers decision makers seem unwilling to even consider trading their starting back but also aren’t meeting his contract demands. Gordon is due $5.6 million this season in the final year of his rookie contract. Schefter reported there is “mounting pessimism” that Gordon won’t report anytime soon. An extended holdout would benefit RBs Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson. Ekeler took the snaps with the first-team offense this week.

Not all of the news from the week involved stars holding out for more money. There were also injuries! Set to serve as the Giants’ top receiver following the offseason trade of Odell Beckham, WR Sterling Shepard suffered a broken thumb in practice yesterday and is in danger of missing the start of the regular season. The Giants said they would re-evaluate Shepard on a week-to-week basis. Next in line for the G-Men would be veteran WR Golden Tate, signed to a four-year deal earlier this offseason. WR Corey Coleman could also see an increased role during Shepard’s absence.

Injury News

Seahawks RB Chris Carson (knee) says he is fully healthy and ready for camp. He’s expected to compete with second-year RB Rashaad Penny for the top role in Seattle…Pittsburgh placed LB T.J. Watt (hamstring) on the active/PUP list…Falcons WR Calvin Ridley tweaked his hamstring in yesterday’s practice but HC Dan Quinn suggested the injury was not one to worry about…Seahawks TE Will Dissly (knee) was able to run routes at practice…Eagles RB Miles Sanders (hamstring) was a partial participant in practice. The rookie miss OTAs and minicamp with the bad hammy…Veteran TE Jack Doyle (hip) returned to Colts practice this week…Colts QB Andrew Luck (calf) participated in individual drills at practice…Redskins RB Derrius Guice was a full participant in practice. There was some concern a hamstring injury could cost him practice time…Giants TE Evan Engram (hamstring) said he is ready for practice after missing some time in the spring…Buccaneers TE Cameron Brate (hip) practiced in full…The Eagles placed DB Jalen Mills (foot) and on the active/PUP list…Broncos WR DaeSean Hamilton (hamstring) did not practice Thursday after suffering the injury earlier in the week…Chargers OT Russell Okung revealed he has been recovering from a pulmonary embolism discovered after he experienced chest pains last month. The condition was found early enough that Okung is hoping to receive clearance to continue his career…Lions WR Marvin Jones (knee) practiced on Thursday…The Jaguars activated rookie RB Ryquell Armstead (hamstring) from the active/PUP list after missing minicamp last month. Armstead has a chance to be the top backup to RB Leonard Fournette…The Texans activated DE J.J. Watt (knee), WR Will Fuller (ACL) and WR DeAndre Hopkins from the active/PUP list…The Bills activated RB Frank Gore from the active/NFI list…Broncos WR Emmanuel Sanders (Achilles) returned to team drills as he continues to work back from his late-season injury…Patriots WR Julian Edelman is recovering from a broken thumb suffered nearly a month ago. While he will likely miss the entire pre-season, he should be ready for Week One…

Quick Hits

Green Bay signed RB Corey Grant…Miami signed WR Allen Hurns to a one-year deal. Hurns played college ball at the University of Miami and requested his release from the Cowboys earlier this week…Jacksonville signed CB Josh Robinson…Browns HC Freddie Kitchens continues to suggest RB Duke Johnson will play a “significant role” for the offense. Johnson earlier requested a trade out of Cleveland…CB Mike Hilton signed a one-year deal with the Steelers…The Jets signed their first-round pick DL Quinnen Williams for a four-year, $32.5 million deal…WR Deebo Samuel signed his rookie contract with the 49ers…The 49ers also signed second-overall pick DE Nick Bosa to a four-year, $33.55 million contract…Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling has “really jumped out” this offseason, according to QB Aaron Rodgers…ESPN Bills’ beat writer Mike Rodak considers RB T.J. Yeldon the “odd man out” in the team’s four-man competition at the position. The Bills signed Yeldon and RB Frank Gore this offseason and drafted RB Devin Singletary, all to compete with veteran RB LeSean McCoy…New Jets RB LeVeon Bell said he’s “up for 500” touches this season. While Bell has been a workhorse in his career, no back has ever handled that many touches in a season. Bell might never leave the field for the Jets…The Steelers and HC Mike Tomlin agreed to a one-year contract extension, keeping Tomlin in Pittsburgh through the 2021 season…Veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick is seemingly well ahead of QB Josh Rosen in their battle to earn the Dolphins starting job…RB Kalen Ballage took the first-team snaps to begin Dolphins practice, which is notable since RB Kenyan Drake is still listed as the team’s top back on the depth chart…The Patriots have moved QB Danny Etling to wide receiver…The Titans and S Kevin Byard agreed to a five-year, $70.5 million extension through 2024…Bucs HC Bruce Arians said that much-hyped WR Chris Godwin will “never come off the field”…The Packers surprisingly cut DL Mike Daniels, who then visited the Browns…