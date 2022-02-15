Early NFL power rankings roundup for 2022: Eagles land inside the top-20

The 2021 NFL season is a wrap after the Rams defeated the Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI.

All 32 teams from around the NFL will now look towards the 2022 offseason which will include free agency, the combine, and the selection process.

With NFL free agency just a month away, here’s an early power rankings roundup for 2022.

ESPN -- 19

Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN has the Eagles outside the top-14 teams, which means Philadelphia will start the process on the outside looking in initially.

2021 record: 9-8 Offseason in three or fewer words: In building mode That’s the term general manager Howie Roseman used at his end-of-season news conference; a step forward from 2021, which was described by team brass as a transition year. The Eagles have 10 picks in April’s draft, including three first-rounders, and over $20 million in cap room to play with. Those resources will be used to elevate the level of talent around the likes of Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert. — Tim McManus

NFL.com -- 16

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia moved up closer to the playoff group in the NFL.com rankings.

The Eagles rode a soft schedule to a playoff berth in what was a successful transition year for the organization. Now’s the time to make a move. GM Howie Roseman enters the offseason with 10 picks in April’s draft, including three first-rounders, and more than $20 million in projected cap space. That’s enough ammo to make key improvements on both sides of the ball, but special attention should be given to an offense that still needs more playmakers around Jalen Hurts. Speaking of Hurts, the second-year QB underwent ankle surgery this month and should be ready for the start of OTAs.

CBS Sports -- 12

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

CBS Sports gave Philadelphia their highest rankings, as the Eagles landed at No. 12.

They have plenty of good, young players and a lot of draft picks. They can continue their upward climb with Jalen Hurts at quarterback.

1

1