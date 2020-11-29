Early NFL Headlines: Daniel Jones leaves the game with a hamstring injury
Check out some early NFL headlines from week 12.
Colin Kaepernick can't save John Elway this weekend.
While there were no ringside judges to score the eight-round contest between two of boxing's all-time greats, both over 50, and no official winner, the World Boxing Council formed a set of judges that remotely scored the bout. "I'm used to doing it for three minutes," 54-year-old Tyson said of the shorter rounds. Tyson, 15 years removed from his ignominious defeat to Irishman Kevin McBride in the last professional fight of his career, came out firing and was in control of the bout the entire way.
Gordon Hayward officially is heading to the Hornets -- and the Celtics won't be left empty-handed after his departure.
Jerry Jeudy is as quick of his mind as he is with his legs. The Broncos' WR had a solution for the team's QB issues.
Looking at some of the best candidates to take over as the next head coach of the Detroit Lions
Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde begin with Ohio State as the Buckeyes missed yet another game due to COVID-19 protocols this past weekend. How will the College Football Playoff Committee look at the Buckeyes if they aren’t able to compete for a conference title? Tom Herman and Scott Frost, once lauded as blue blood saviors, are both on very hot seats. Do we see either program pulling the plug this year and who would be the coaching candidates for Texas and Nebraska? The main story out of the SEC on Saturday didn’t involve the Egg Bowl or Iron Bowl. Vanderbilt athlete Sarah Fuller became the first woman to play in a power five conference game. What impact will she have on the sport? The guys also hand out weekly Heisman awards as well.
It is hard to believe the play-calling by Anthony Lynn at the end of the Chargers' loss to the Bills
The NBA community still had Robinson's back — and everyone LOVED Snoop Dogg as a boxing analyst.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is no longer the NFL's all-time career passer rating record holder.
Alabama is the unanimous No. 1 again in The Associated Press college football poll as the top eight teams in the rankings held steady for the fourth week in a row.
The New York Giants took over the NFC East lead with a 19-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, but lost QB Daniel Jones in the process.
Romain Grosjean's escape from a 140mph fireball inferno during the Bahrain Grand Prix was hailed a 'miracle' on Sunday as the Frenchman said Formula One's halo head-protection device had saved his life. The 34-year-old Haas driver was involved in one of the most dramatic accidents in the sport's recent years on Sunday when his car pierced a steel barrier, split in two and burst into flames on the opening lap. He managed to scramble from the burning machine and was flown to the BDF Military Hospital, 10 miles north of the Bahrain International Circuit, where he remained on Sunday night with burns to the back of both of his hands but amazingly no other serious injuries.
Taysom Hill's two touchdown runs led the New Orleans Saints to a 31-3 win Sunday over the Denver Broncos, who were thrust into a quarterback quandary when their passers failed to wear masks as mandated by the NFL's COVID-19 protocols. In a grind-it-out slugfest like from pro football's early days, the Saints (9-2) won their second straight game with Hill subbing for the injured Drew Brees. Hill wasn't nearly as sharp as a week earlier against the Falcons, when he completed 18 of 23 passes for 233 yards and a 108.9 passer rating.
The Broncos were desperate enough for a quarterback that they asked the NFL to allow assistant coaches to play today against the Saints. But the league said no. Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver reports that the Broncos asked if they could have one of their offensive quality control coaches, Justin Rascati or Rob [more]
A really bad season for Syracuse just got worse.
Mike Tyson plans on fighting more exhibitions after a draw with Roy Jones Jr. on Saturday in his comeback at age 54 and Jones says he'll be tough to beat.
A controversial unnecessary-roughness call helped the Patriots deliver a surprising win over the Arizona Cardinals.
It would have made for quite a story if the Broncos were able to come up with a winning effort on Sunday against the Saints despite not having any quarterbacks available for the game, but there was no Hollywood ending in the cards this weekend. The Broncos completed one pass, gained 112 yards of offense [more]
The Buccaneers don't look so imposing anymore.
One Argentina icon honored another Sunday when Lionel Messi took off his jersey to reveal a Newell's Old Boys jersey bearing Diego Maradona's No. 10.