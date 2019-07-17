Early NBA win totals set for the 2019-20 season

The early pre-season over/under for each NBA team has been released and Blazers fans might not be too happy.

According to Todd Fuhrman, a former oddsmaker for Caesars, the Trail Blazers over/under is set at 44.5. According to these projections, the Blazers would be seventh in the jam-packed Western Conference, behind teams such as the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets.

NBA Win Totals for 2019-20



LAC 55.5

MIL 54.5

PHI 53.5

UTA 52.5

HOU/LAL 51.5

DEN 50.5

BOS/IND 48.5

GSW 47.5

BKN/TOR 45.5

POR 44.5

SAS 43.5

MIA 42.5

DAL/ORL 41.5

NOP 36.5

DET/MIN/SAC 35.5

ATL/OKC 32.5

CHI 30.5

WAS 28.5

MEM/NYK 27.5

PHX 26.5

CLE 25.5

CHA 23.5



— Todd Fuhrman (@ToddFuhrman) July 15, 2019

The same Golden State Warriors that lost Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala in the offseason, and will likely be missing Klay Thompson for a large chunk of the season, and the same Denver Nuggets the Blazers beat in the Western Conference Finals. Odds will be odd.

This is not the first time that the Trail Blazers have been overlooked when it comes to early win predictions. The past two seasons, Portland has shattered the bookmaker's estimated totals. Last year, the over/under was set at 42.5 wins, yet they ended up smashing the mark with 53 victories. The year prior (2017-18), the Blazers crushed the preseason expectation of 42.5 by winning 49 games.

Story continues

In fact, the Blazers have gone over their pre-season win projections five out of the last six seasons. The only season the Blazers finished lower was 2016-17. That season the oddsmakers put the over/under at 45.5, and the Blazers finished with 41 wins.

It is well known that this team is not only used to being an underdog, but they thrive off of it. With the perceived evenness of the Western Conference, expect a third straight year of Portland hitting the over of this win mark.

And the season before that ... the Blazers have actually hit the over in 5 of the last 6 seasons. Underrating the Blazers is a national pastime https://t.co/X3AN7keYV7 — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) July 16, 2019

