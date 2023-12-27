Early National Signing Day is way too late

On his latest SXM Radio show “Basketball and Beyond with Coach K,” former Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski was interviewing Washington football coach Kalen DeBoer and he said to DeBoer, “I was looking at the college football schedule and … what is going on here?”

Excellent question and directly to the point of confusion. Why is there an early National Signing Day in the middle of December, the middle of bowl season, the middle of juggling the transfer portal window, and, for many, in the middle of coaches being fired and hired? Oh, and don’t forget, it’s right in the middle of the holiday season.

It’s created a collision of chaos that has coaches, who are already working 18-hour days, in a frenzied pace that is hard to even fathom. Going through it is one thing, but doing so with any success is certainly quite amazing.

I was cynical about the timing of the early signing day in the beginning in 2017. At the time the change was made, it left me wondering: Early National Signing Day is fine, but why in December? It created a bit of some confusion at the time. With coaches being fired and hired, it left a good number of high school seniors in limbo, confused as to whether their commitment to the schools even mattered anymore.

Now it’s even worse.

Players not only have to navigate the chaos of coaches being fired, but there is also the madness of the transfer portal. When players at certain positions are being brought in, it would certainly make some players, who are about to sign, question their commitment. Most of them go through with the signing, but many do so with some reluctance.

I am a big proponent of having an early signing day, but I certainly do not think it should be in the middle of December, especially now. Since the disarray caused by the COVID pandemic, college football has been turned upside down. The transfer portal has caused enough confusion without also having to deal with signing day at the same time.

That’s why I think the early National Signing Day should be August 1 every year. It’s on the heels of the offseason recruiting cycle, when everything is fresh in a player’s mind. They can feel great about signing with the recency of their communications and commitment with their school of choice, and the coaches at the school are on board with each scholarship offer made.

I don’t understand why it’s done in December. It’s only two or three weeks from all of the early enrollees moving to campus, and between the signing and the juggling of holiday plans, it has to get a bit stressful for the families. And it’s only 49 days before the next signing day in February.

That used to be the only signing date, and I suppose the biggest reason for the move has been the trend of having most of a signing class enroll in January, so at that point, why have a February signing day? They kept the February date with the addition of the December date, and I think it’s good to keep that February date in place.

A February date leaves the window open for those players who did not have a landing spot in December. It gives them more time to be recruited and check out different schools if they are undecided, and it’s just another stretch of opportunity for players to present themselves.

Coaches may have argued back in 2017 that an August date, or even April as some have suggested, is too early and does not give coaches a chance to get to know the players and families of the athletes they have coming in. In my opinion, the recruiting calendar already has changed. Coaches know who they want, the contact has been made far earlier than before, and getting to know a player and his family is not an issue anymore.

If a player is not getting recruited by the time he is a sophomore, and certainly during the summer of his junior season, he better get himself noticed somehow. Film, camps, emails, Twitter DMs … anything. Players have to get in these coaches’ faces or they will be lost in the shuffle.

Most players know where they are going by August, and if they don’t, then they can wait until the February date, and they can continue the recruiting process. If players want to enroll before the signing date, fine. They did it that way for decades prior to the changes that have been made. It’s the influx of players graduating early that has encouraged the change, but still, for me, the early signing date is too late.

There used to be more than 70 players from the Sentinel’s Central Florida region signing on National Signing Day, both early and in February combined. This past Wednesday for the 2023 early signing day, there were just 25 Central Florida players signing National Letters of Intent. That’s all due to the portal. Many more will sign in February, but that number won’t be as high as in the past.

It’s going to have to be moved to an earlier date or the December chaos will continue. The timing of the transfer portal cannot change because the players need to enroll at their new schools as well, and having a transfer portal late in the calendar does not give student/athletes a chance to get settled at their new school immediately. They are eligible to play from the day they sign to transfer, so they should have the opportunity to go ahead and enroll.

An August signing day also relieves the stress of players having to deal with recruiting during their senior season. Some coaches argue that players will slack off their senior year if they are signed to go to college. That might be the case for some of them, but that certainly does not bode well for their future. I’ve seen that happen with players who are just committed, not signed. Players are going to do whatever they do, regardless.

The other problem with the December signing date is the turmoil caused by coaches being fired. I have seen too many new coaches leaving committed players in limbo after their hiring. They don’t even call the committed players to tell them, “Sorry, but you are no longer in our plans.”

Lane Kiffin did that when he took over at FAU. It’s inexcusable. The school, namely the athletic director, should have reached out to every committed player.

The point is, the NCAA needs to make the transitions easier for all players. The signing date needs to be re-evaluated. If we are going to call it the EARLY National Signing Day, then make it early.

Ocoee’s Kendall Bohler earns All-American

Ocoee High product Kendall Bohler has been named HBCU All-American. Bohler, a cornerback with tremendous cover skills, had 37 tackles, 14 pass breakups, and two tackles for loss this past season. The Rattlers were 12-1 and defeated Howard in the Celebration Bowl 30-26. Bohler’s older brother, B.J. Bohler, was MVP of the Florida Classic in 2021.

Bohler was also a semifinalist for the Aeneas Williams Award, given annually to the HBCU’s best defensive back.

Chris Hays covers high school and college football, as well as college football recruiting. He can be found on Twitter @OS_Chris Hays and on Instagram @OS_Chays. He can be reached by email at chays@orlandosentinel.com.