Early National Signing Day Tracker: Who signed with Texas in the early period
The early signing period has arrived for the Texas Longhorns and head coach Steve Sarkisian. Last season in his first full class, Sark was able to sign a top-five class despite the fact that the team finished 5-7. This year he is aiming for a top-three finish.
The class is headlined by the No. 1 recruit in the country, Arch Manning. The five-star quarterback is expected to lead the next group of players to put on the burnt orange. Joining Manning is five-star wide receiver Johntay Cook II and five-star running back Cedric Baxter Jr. The team recently received a commitment from five-star linebacker Anthony Hill as well.
As the National Letter of Intent continues to roll in, we will keep you updated with each of the signings.
Sydir Mitchell, DL (Bergen Catholic in Oradell, NJ)
The first one is in! Welcome to the Forty, @JrSydir 🤘#AllGas23 pic.twitter.com/XZ4tz2oTVU
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 21, 2022
Payton Kirkland, OT (Dr. Phillips in Orlando, FL)
Payton Kirkland is officially a Longhorn @gbpkay 🤘#AllGas23 pic.twitter.com/N3hYBtlImW
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 21, 2022
Derek Williams, S (Westgate in New Iberia, LA)
Another great one headed to the Forty, @derek2_williams 🤘#AllGas23 pic.twitter.com/4f3qtpd6Im
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 21, 2022
Connor Stroh, OT (Wakeland in Frisco, TX)
Another big man is in! Welcome to the Forty, @stroh_connor 🤘#AllGas23 pic.twitter.com/ZR9VojesIV
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 21, 2022
Arch Manning, QB (Isidore Newman in New Orleans, LA)
Welcome Home, @ArchManning 🤘#AllGas23 pic.twitter.com/kHwJQSX59h
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 21, 2022
Colton Vasek, Edge (Westlake in Austin, TX)
Hometown hero! @ColtonVasek is staying home 🤘#AllGas23 pic.twitter.com/7FJyV1gfvF
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 21, 2022
Ryan Niblett, WR (Aldine Eisenhower in Houston, TX)
Longhorn Nation, welcome @ryan_niblett to the family 🤘#AllGas23 pic.twitter.com/cLXH0Lf5Iz
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 21, 2022
S'Maje Burrell, LB (North Crowley in Fort Worth, TX)
Welcome another playmaker to the Forty, @Smaje0 🤘#AllGas23 pic.twitter.com/YzUpPJL0wm
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 21, 2022
Johntay Cook II, WR (DeSoto, TX)
He’s in! ✍️ Welcome to Forty, @_jayythegreat_ 🤘#AllGas23 pic.twitter.com/f5ILrQPTiY
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 21, 2022
Derion Gullette, Edge (Teague, TX)
Let’s get to work @DerionGullette 🤘#AllGas23 pic.twitter.com/lSaOpuWwoJ
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 21, 2022
Jaydon Chatman, OL (Harker Heights, TX)
Big man on campus! Welcome to the Forty, @_Fxmousjayyy_ 🤘#AllGas23 pic.twitter.com/JqW3aSTtN6
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 21, 2022
Andre Cojoe, OL (Mansfield Timberview in Arlington, TX)
Another addition to the trenches! Welcome to the Forty, @andrecojoe 🤘#AllGas23 pic.twitter.com/4M95HQPiMf
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 21, 2022
Tre Wisner, RB (DeSoto, TX)
Big time playmaker! Welcome to the Forty, @1waytreway 🤘#AllGas23 pic.twitter.com/0X3LnKhUfW
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 21, 2022
Will Randle, TE (Isidore Newman in New Orleans, LA)
NOLA ➡️ ATX, welcome @WillRandle87 to the Forty 🤘#AllGas23 pic.twitter.com/neCXCXNAEU
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 21, 2022
Spencer Shannon, TE (Mater Dei in Santa Ana, CA)
Longhorn Nation, welcome @Spencer1722 to the Forty 🤘#AllGas23 pic.twitter.com/QfzFKpy17q
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 21, 2022
Anthony Hill, LB (Denton Ryan in Denton, Texas)
Signed & Sealed! ✍️ @thegoatanthony1 is a Longhorn 🤘#AllGas23 pic.twitter.com/I9DyfE0Pf4
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 21, 2022