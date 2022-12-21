Early National Signing Day Tracker: Who signed with Texas in the early period

The early signing period has arrived for the Texas Longhorns and head coach Steve Sarkisian. Last season in his first full class, Sark was able to sign a top-five class despite the fact that the team finished 5-7. This year he is aiming for a top-three finish.

The class is headlined by the No. 1 recruit in the country, Arch Manning. The five-star quarterback is expected to lead the next group of players to put on the burnt orange. Joining Manning is five-star wide receiver Johntay Cook II and five-star running back Cedric Baxter Jr. The team recently received a commitment from five-star linebacker Anthony Hill as well.

As the National Letter of Intent continues to roll in, we will keep you updated with each of the signings.

Sydir Mitchell, DL (Bergen Catholic in Oradell, NJ)

Payton Kirkland, OT (Dr. Phillips in Orlando, FL)

Derek Williams, S (Westgate in New Iberia, LA)

Connor Stroh, OT (Wakeland in Frisco, TX)

Story continues

Arch Manning, QB (Isidore Newman in New Orleans, LA)

Colton Vasek, Edge (Westlake in Austin, TX)

Ryan Niblett, WR (Aldine Eisenhower in Houston, TX)

S'Maje Burrell, LB (North Crowley in Fort Worth, TX)

Johntay Cook II, WR (DeSoto, TX)

Derion Gullette, Edge (Teague, TX)

Jaydon Chatman, OL (Harker Heights, TX)

Andre Cojoe, OL (Mansfield Timberview in Arlington, TX)

Tre Wisner, RB (DeSoto, TX)

Will Randle, TE (Isidore Newman in New Orleans, LA)

Spencer Shannon, TE (Mater Dei in Santa Ana, CA)

Anthony Hill, LB (Denton Ryan in Denton, Texas)

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire