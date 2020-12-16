Early national signing day 2020 tracker: Who's joining USC and UCLA?

A Washington State football player walks in the tunnel area at the Coliseum during a game against USC in Sept. 2018. The early national signing period for the 2021 recruiting class begins Wednesday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The COVID-19 pandemic has created significant hurdles for college football programs trying to deploy traditional recruiting efforts, but that's not stopping many of the nation's top high school football players from signing national letters of intent Wednesday with the opening of the early signing period.

For many universities, including USC and UCLA, 2021 prospect class evaluations have been made almost entirely from video. Many of the recruits haven't played this season because of regional coronavirus restrictions. In-person interviews with prospects and meet-and-greets with parents often have been replaced by meetings over Zoom and FaceTime.

USC beat writer Ryan Kartje and UCLA beat writer Ben Bolch take a closer look at the challenges both programs have been facing:

Here are the players who have signed with USC and UCLA on Wednesday. The list will be updated as USC and UCLA announce each signing.

USC: Julien Simon — Outside linebacker; Lincoln High School; Tacoma, Wash.

UCLA: Garrett DiGiorgio — Offensive tackle; Serrano High School; Phelan

USC: Michael Jackson III — Wide receiver; Desert Pines High School; Las Vegas

UCLA: Noah Pulealii — Guard; Palma High School; Salinas, Calif.

UCLA: Benjamin Roy — Center; Liberty High School; Henderson, Nev.

USC: Maximus Gibbs — Guard; St. John Bosco; Bellflower

UCLA: Josh Moore — Safety; Marist School; Atlanta

USC: Kyron Ware-Hudson — Wide receiver; Mater Dei; Santa Ana

UCLA: AJ Campbell — Defensive end; Copley High School; Akron, Ohio

USC: Colin Mobley — Defensive end; DeMatha Catholic High School; Hyattsville, Md.

USC: Michael Trigg — Tight end; Carrollwood Day High School; Tampa, Fla.

USC: Ty Buchanan — Offensive tackle; Calallen High School; Corpus Christi, Texas

USC: Joseph Manjack — Wide receiver; Memorial High School; Tomball, Texas

USC: Brandon Campbell — Running back; Katy High School; Katy, Texas

UCLA: Christian Burkhalter — Defensive end; Spanish Fort High School; Spanish Fort, Ala.

Mission Viejo High School has several players who are signing Wednesday with programs across the nation:

