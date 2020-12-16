Early national signing day 2020 tracker: Who's joining USC and UCLA?
The COVID-19 pandemic has created significant hurdles for college football programs trying to deploy traditional recruiting efforts, but that's not stopping many of the nation's top high school football players from signing national letters of intent Wednesday with the opening of the early signing period.
For many universities, including USC and UCLA, 2021 prospect class evaluations have been made almost entirely from video. Many of the recruits haven't played this season because of regional coronavirus restrictions. In-person interviews with prospects and meet-and-greets with parents often have been replaced by meetings over Zoom and FaceTime.
USC beat writer Ryan Kartje and UCLA beat writer Ben Bolch take a closer look at the challenges both programs have been facing:
Transfer portal could be magic as part of UCLA's recruiting efforts
Here are the players who have signed with USC and UCLA on Wednesday. The list will be updated as USC and UCLA announce each signing.
USC: Julien Simon — Outside linebacker; Lincoln High School; Tacoma, Wash.
The BLVD is where stars are born.
Welcome to USC, @_JulienSimon!#BLVDBound pic.twitter.com/bgRwb9VECB
— USC Football (@USC_FB) December 16, 2020
UCLA: Garrett DiGiorgio — Offensive tackle; Serrano High School; Phelan
Garrett DiGiorgio is bound for the Bruins!#4sUp | @_garrettdg pic.twitter.com/MHnV7NysdP
— UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) December 16, 2020
USC: Michael Jackson III — Wide receiver; Desert Pines High School; Las Vegas
It’s official!! @mike3jack signs with USC.
Welcome to the BLVD!#BLVDBound pic.twitter.com/OQM35j4jqg
— USC Football (@USC_FB) December 16, 2020
UCLA: Noah Pulealii — Guard; Palma High School; Salinas, Calif.
Welcome home, Noah Pulealii‼️#8Clap | @YRNnoah29 pic.twitter.com/Ht1VyVyCWs
— UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) December 16, 2020
UCLA: Benjamin Roy — Center; Liberty High School; Henderson, Nev.
Benjamin Roy makes it official on #NSD21 … he’s a Bruin‼️#GoBruins | @kingben54 pic.twitter.com/ta0MEzjLsK
— UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) December 16, 2020
USC: Maximus Gibbs — Guard; St. John Bosco; Bellflower
Endless opportunity in the Media Capital of CFB.
Welcome to USC, @gibbs_maximus!#BLVDBound pic.twitter.com/kB99hP0yWO
— USC Football (@USC_FB) December 16, 2020
UCLA: Josh Moore — Safety; Marist School; Atlanta
ATL ➡️ LA
Josh Moore joins the Bruin Family on #NSD21!#GoBruins | @josh_moore138 pic.twitter.com/mMwb4JQIxW
— UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) December 16, 2020
USC: Kyron Ware-Hudson — Wide receiver; Mater Dei; Santa Ana
California dreaming never dies.
Welcome to USC, @kyron___hudson.#BLVDBound pic.twitter.com/mJ65OnuGm4
— USC Football (@USC_FB) December 16, 2020
UCLA: AJ Campbell — Defensive end; Copley High School; Akron, Ohio
OH 🛫 CA
Welcome to the Bruin Family, AJ Campbell!#4sUp | @ajcampbell1224 pic.twitter.com/d3pFCRrhoh
— UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) December 16, 2020
USC: Colin Mobley — Defensive end; DeMatha Catholic High School; Hyattsville, Md.
From our Nation’s Capital to the City of Stars.
Welcome to USC, @selfmadecee_!#BLVDBound pic.twitter.com/Hbm8ypoFZv
— USC Football (@USC_FB) December 16, 2020
USC: Michael Trigg — Tight end; Carrollwood Day High School; Tampa, Fla.
As tough as they come, a team player, now a Trojan.
Welcome to USC, @mtrigg_23!#BLVDBound pic.twitter.com/O31YMMoLNG
— USC Football (@USC_FB) December 16, 2020
USC: Ty Buchanan — Offensive tackle; Calallen High School; Corpus Christi, Texas
It’s time to walk the BLVD.
Welcome to USC, @tybuchanan75!#BLVDBound pic.twitter.com/kUGIYnL2Pj
— USC Football (@USC_FB) December 16, 2020
USC: Joseph Manjack — Wide receiver; Memorial High School; Tomball, Texas
The BLVD is yours.
Welcome to USC, @JosephManjack!#BLVDBound pic.twitter.com/eCuxsJFU01
— USC Football (@USC_FB) December 16, 2020
USC: Brandon Campbell — Running back; Katy High School; Katy, Texas
Brandon Campbell is #BLVDBound, inks with the Trojans.
Welcome to USC, @2021BC!#BLVDBound pic.twitter.com/wYs80xQ4Xu
— USC Football (@USC_FB) December 16, 2020
UCLA: Christian Burkhalter — Defensive end; Spanish Fort High School; Spanish Fort, Ala.
The NLI is in on #NSD21! 🙌#4sUp for Christian Burkhalter!#GoBruins | @Christianburk_ pic.twitter.com/9qOzEEU1YN
— UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) December 16, 2020
Mission Viejo High School has several players who are signing Wednesday with programs across the nation:
Diablo Nation, let us congratulate the 7 scholar-athletes that will be signing their NLI tomorrow morning! Mission Viejo is clearly the destination for athletes with college aspirations. And we are not done yet! Our 2021 class has so many more!! #traditionnevergraduates pic.twitter.com/WPAQ7D1l9A
— MissionViejoFootball (@missionfootball) December 16, 2020
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.