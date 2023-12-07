Early movement in Michigan-Bama CFP betting market
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick break down the Michigan vs. Alabama College Football Playoff semifinal betting market, which is difficult to time properly due to some early movement.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Today's edition includes an examination of the college football transfer portal, "Behind the Lens" with Getty Images, the volleyball capital of America, and so much more.
They will go back to their gold Icon Edition uniforms for the semifinal against the Pelicans.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
The Dawgs have been forgotten in the moment. But they'll be back with a vengeance again next year.
It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 14. Del Don and Harmon also preview the TNF matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein as they go behind the scenes and attempt to get to the bottom of the latest storylines around the NFL. The hosts start with the news that Zach Wilson will be the starting quarterback of the New York Jets once again, and the hosts agree it's time we all stop talking about the Jets – they are who they are at this point in the season. Next, Fitz, Charles and Jori dive into the AFC playoff race, as the news of Trevor Lawrence's ankle injury makes the race for the first seed even more complicated. All agree that the Kansas City Chiefs' historic streak of home playoff games is especially important to maintain for them this season. Later, Charles has talked to scouts and people in NFL front offices on the projected top two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, and he breaks down what he's hearing as far as how the two prospects are seen by NFL organizations on and off the field. The Dallas Cowboys face off against the Philadelphia Eagles this week in a game that has huge implications for the NFC, and the trio break down the potential ramifications of the news that Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has appendicitis. Charles and Jori give insight into Dak Prescott's upcoming contract negotiations, as he appears to hold all of the leverage.
The Pistons are 10 losses from tying the longest streak in NBA history.
With the milestone in her pocket, Clark next eyes Kelsey Plum's all-time NCAA women's scoring record.
Scott Pianowski examines the receiver matchups in Weeks 15-17 to help you get ready for the fantasy playoffs.
Greenlaw, meanwhile, said he and DiSandro exchanged apologies, while Kyle Shanahan just wants to move on.
Tagovailoa is leading by a margin of 15,000 votes.
Jorge Martin uncovers the 10 most valuable backup running backs who should be rostered ahead of the fantasy playoffs.
There are a lot of players returning from injury, so a lot of fantasy basketball managers are going to need to make some decisions on who to send back to the waiver wire. Check out our list.
It makes sense Wilson would be leery and frustrated, but his long-term NFL future is at stake. Also, San Francisco looks scary, Jacksonville looks regretful, and Cleveland looks maxed out.
The Cowboys and Eagles play a huge game on Sunday night.
Head coach Robert Saleh said Wilson is "fired up" about the opportunity to start against Houston.
The pass-rusher turned himself in to police last week and was released on bond.
"I'm just there to support," the pop superstar told Time Magazine in her Person of the Year interview.
What stats aren't telling us the whole truth? Dalton Del Don takes a closer look at where we are being led astray.