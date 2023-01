Expect a tight game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII if the betting analysts are correct.

The line opened as a pick’em before Philly floated to 2-point favoritism.

The total — or over/under — is at 49.5 points.

Super Bowl LVII will be played in Glendale, Az, at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12.

