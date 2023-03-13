Early March Ohio State football recruiting update

As Ohio State football has begun its spring practice, there is plenty of movement regarding recruits. There have been a few offers dished out which we have covered and plenty of visits to establish relationships with prospects.

Illinois defense end Marquise Lightfoot updates recruitment

Previously, I spoke with one of Lightfoot’s coaches, but this time, I had the chance to talk with the impressive defensive end. First off, he’s a fantastic young man. Secondly, he has a great frame, one which will easily be able to add good weight.

Now to the recruiting where Lightfoot has started to make his spring trips. Recently, he visited Alabama, which was his first plane ride, and was impressed. The star defender mentioned to me that he couldn’t give a top 5 but liked what he has seen at Michigan, Alabama, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Purdue, and Illinois. His list will change as he visits more schools and will make a trip to Columbus sometime this month. Lightfoot will also travel to see USC, so we will get a much clearer picture of who are legit contenders for his signature soon.

Ohio State makes California defensive back Zabien Brown’s top 4

The 6-foot, 1-inch, 180-pound corner has trimmed his list to two West Coast schools (USC and Oregon) and two much further east (Alabama and Ohio State). The top 100 recruit was offered a scholarship by Ohio State in January and there are no 247Sport crystal ball selections for him at this point.

Recent Ohio State 2024 offensive line commit Marc Nave Jr. gets a Georgia offer

Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Georgia! pic.twitter.com/GSPwDTKtT2 — Marc Nave jr. (@marcnavejr) March 10, 2023

It doesn’t seem like Nave Jr. is going to waver on his Buckeye commitment but this offer is worth noting. It’s not often that the Bulldogs offer an Ohio lineman, so it shows how talented Nave Jr. is regardless of what his current 3-star ranking shows.

Crystal balls for 2024 Ohio running back Sam Williams-Dixon to end up at Ohio State

With that being said these are my top 5 schools. I will be continuing this process and possibly seeing where home is. I also will be attending Pickerington north high school for my senior year @Bill_Kurelic @Birm @AllenTrieu @MickWalker247 @PNAthletics @SWiltfong247 @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/lQZxUKsDej — Samuel Dixon (@SamuelDixon24) February 24, 2023

After not signing a running back in the 2023 cycle, Ohio State has a big need to fill in the 2024 class. Williams-Dixon looks like he could be playing his college football close to home as both 247Sports insiders Steve Wiltfong and Josh Edwards both logged crystal ball picks for the Buckeyes. That makes all three predictions for OSU to land Williams-Dixon.

More crystal balls to Ohio State for 2024 offensive lineman Devontae Armstrong

Looking forward to heading back to Columbus on March 25th!! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/bDvUPf0AKX — Devontae Armstrong (@Devontae_440) March 4, 2023

The recruitment of Devontae has been trending for Ohio State since the offer came in January. 247Sports staff writer Tyler Calvaruso has joined in on expecting one of the twins to end up in Columbus.

More crystal balls to Ohio State for 2024 offensive lineman Deontae Armstrong

The other twin, Deontae, looks like he will be joining his brother Devontae in eventually playing his ball in Columbus. Calvaruso thinks both Armstrongs will end up signing with Ohio State.

First crystal ball for 2026 Ohio offensive tackle Maxwell Riley for Ohio State

Fresh off a visit and offer, Riley has already started to trend towards his home state power. A different 247Sports insider, Bill Kurelic has made the prediction for the rising sophomore to end up in Columbus. It is still years away from his class signing, but Riley already has shown Power Five potential.

