Early look at the salary cap hits for Eagles’ All-Pro QB Jalen Hurts over the next four years

Glenn Erby
The details are all in the numbers, and the first three years of Jalen Hurts’ new five-year, $255 million deal are very cap friendly.

Adam Schefter revealed the salary cap hits for the next four seasons, and Hurts won’t go over $32 million a season until 2027.

At that point, Hurts could be prepared to renegotiate or sign another long-term extension based on how well he plays throughout this new deal.

The no-trade clause ensures that Hurts has control over his future, while the deal also allows the quarterback to cash out again before he turns 30 years old.

2023: $6.15 million


The final year of Hurts’ rookie deal keeps Philadelphia among the most cap-friendly at the quarterback position.

Hurts will have a base salary of $4,204,000 and bonus money that brings the cap hit to over $6 million.

2024: $13.56 million

According to NFL Network, Hurts is due $64 million through the first new year of his deal in 2024.

Even with the massive jump in money, his cap hit will only be $13.56 million in 2024, thanks to an almost $24 million signing bonus.

2025: $21.77 million

The complete contract details aren’t out, but after Hurts signs his 5-year, $255 million deal, he’ll be on the books for an average salary of $51 million per season, with $110 million guaranteed at signing and $179 million guaranteed total.

In the second year of the five-year deal, Hurts will only count for $21 million, a steal in terms of salary cap relief.

2026: $31.77 million

The third year of the contract extension again offers value and salary cap relief, with Hurts only the books for $31 million, despite earning $51 million a season.

The cash for Hurts will likely come from his $23 million signing bonus and roster bonuses that’ll be picked up every year based on production.

