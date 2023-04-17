Early look at the salary cap hits for Eagles’ All-Pro QB Jalen Hurts over the next four years

The details are all in the numbers, and the first three years of Jalen Hurts’ new five-year, $255 million deal are very cap friendly.

Adam Schefter revealed the salary cap hits for the next four seasons, and Hurts won’t go over $32 million a season until 2027.

At that point, Hurts could be prepared to renegotiate or sign another long-term extension based on how well he plays throughout this new deal.

The no-trade clause ensures that Hurts has control over his future, while the deal also allows the quarterback to cash out again before he turns 30 years old.

The final year of Hurts’ rookie deal keeps Philadelphia among the most cap-friendly at the quarterback position.

Hurts will have a base salary of $4,204,000 and bonus money that brings the cap hit to over $6 million.

2024: $13.56 million

According to NFL Network, Hurts is due $64 million through the first new year of his deal in 2024.

Even with the massive jump in money, his cap hit will only be $13.56 million in 2024, thanks to an almost $24 million signing bonus.

2025: $21.77 million

The complete contract details aren’t out, but after Hurts signs his 5-year, $255 million deal, he’ll be on the books for an average salary of $51 million per season, with $110 million guaranteed at signing and $179 million guaranteed total.

In the second year of the five-year deal, Hurts will only count for $21 million, a steal in terms of salary cap relief.

2026: $31.77 million

The third year of the contract extension again offers value and salary cap relief, with Hurts only the books for $31 million, despite earning $51 million a season.

The cash for Hurts will likely come from his $23 million signing bonus and roster bonuses that’ll be picked up every year based on production.

