An early look at Penn State football’s 2023 schedule

Coming off the biggest season since winning the Big Ten in 2016, Penn State looks to ride the wave of momentum that comes with winning a Rose Bowl.

After six years on campus, Sean Clifford heads for the NFL while leaving behind a potent offense that presumed starter Drew Allar takes over. All eyes will be on him as well as star running back Nick Singleton and playmaking linebacker Abdul Carter.

Both players already are posed to be leaders for a 2023 Penn State team with high expectations. A Big Ten title will be expected, a New Year’s Day bowl game will be expected, and eventually a national championship.

The journey to all of that starts in 2023 so what better time than now to look ahead to the 2023 schedule for coach James Franklin and the Nittany Lions?

Saturday, Sept. 2, vs. West Virginia

Location

Beaver Stadium (State College, PA)

Series Record

Penn State leads the series 48-9-2 (Penn State has won the last four meetings)

Setting the way-too-early stage

For the first time since 1992, Penn State will be facing off against West Virginia in a unique matchup for both teams. It is not often Penn State plays against a Big 12 team but it presents a unique home opener given the proximity to State College.

Saturday, Sept. 9, vs. Delaware

Location

Beaver Stadium (State College, PA)

Series Record

First meeting between Delaware and Penn State

Setting the way-too-early stage

After what could be a big game, Penn State gets a ‘build up’ against Delaware. They start their Big Ten schedule the following week so a game against an FCS Delaware team that will be coming off an 8-5 record for the 2022 season.

Saturday, Sept. 16, at Illinois

Location

Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Series Record

Penn State leads the series 20-6 (Illinois won their last meeting)

Setting the way-too-early stage

Illinois will be coming off its best season in recent memory but will be missing star running back Chase Brown and quarterback Tommy DeVito. Both played a crucial role in their success so the Illinois team that Penn State will see is unknown. They will be having revenge on their mind as Illinois won the last meeting in 2021.

Saturday, Sept. 23, vs. Iowa

Location

Beaver Stadium (State College, PA)

Series Record

Penn State leads the series 17-14 (Iowa has won the last two meetings)

Setting the way-too-early stage

Iowa has really revamped its offense after possibly the most disappointing display of that side of the ball the country saw in 2022. New quarterback, a new tight end, and new hopes for the program. Penn State will be debuting a new offense as well in this matchup, just with some higher ranked players.

Saturday, Sept. 30, at Northwestern

Location

Ryan Field (Evanston, IL)

Series Record

Penn State leads the series 15-5 (Penn State has won the last two meetings)

Setting the way-too-early stage

Last year’s meeting was in the reminisce of a hurricane and was not a good day for either team. Northwestern always provides a stiff test to Penn State and this being a home game for the Wildcats could make this the first ‘trap’ game of the year.

Saturday, Oct. 14, vs. UMass

Location

Beaver Stadium (State College, PA)

Series Record

Penn State leads the series 1-0

Setting the way-too-early stage

In their lone meeting in 2014, Penn State beat UMass at Beaver Stadium with a score of 48-7. One would have to think a similar outcome would occur with a UMass football team that has not been on a successful run in some time.

Saturday, Oct. 21, at Ohio State

Location

Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Series Record

Ohio State leads the series 23-14 (Ohio State has won the last six meetings)

Setting the way-too-early stage

One of two losses for the Nittany Lions last year came against the Buckeyes. Quarterback Drew Allar will be introduced to this rivalry in The Horseshoe and it will very much be a baptism by fire for the young passer.

Saturday, Oct. 28, vs. Indiana

Location

Beaver Stadium (State College, PA)

Series Record

Penn State leads the series 22-2 (Penn State has won the last two meetings)

Setting the way-too-early stage

Indiana has proven to be a tough test for Penn State in recent years, including an upset win in 2020, but when they play at Beaver Stadium it tends to be more of a blowout. Look for that to be a repeat performance that fits the history between these two teams.

Saturday, Nov. 4, at Maryland

Location

Capital One Field at SECU Stadium (College Park, MD)

Series Record

Penn State leads the series 42-3-1 (Penn State has won the last two meetings)

Setting the way-too-early stage

Penn State was able to shut down this Maryland offense while putting 30 points on them. Most of Maryland’s defense will be back in 2023 so the defense will be familiar with them and has a chance to put on another dominant display.

Saturday, Nov. 11, vs. Michigan

Location

Beaver Stadium (State College, PA)

Series Record

Michigan leads the series 16-10 (Michigan has won the last two meetings)

Setting the way-too-early stage

Much like the Ohio State game, this will be a revenge game for Penn State. This was easily their worst game in 2022 and the crazy part is it was a one-score game at halftime. Penn State will be having another year under Manny Diaz to scheme against the Wolverines‘ rushing attack and Drew Allar can provide a new dynamic at quarterback.

Saturday, Nov. 18, vs. Rutgers

Location

Beaver Stadium (State College, PA)

Series Record

Penn State leads the series 31-2 (Penn State has won the last 16 meetings)

Setting the way-too-early stage

Rutgers be heading on a 22-game losing streak against Penn State. Sadly they won’t have the film to watch of their last win against the Nittany Lions since it occurred in 1918. They will have the memory of a 55-10 loss fresh in their memory from the 2022 season to look back on.

Saturday, Nov. 25, at Michigan State

Location

Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, MI)

Series Record

The series is a draw with a record of 18-18-1 (Penn State won the last meeting)

Setting the way-too-early stage

One team is going to pull ahead in this series between the two and Michigan State will be looking for revenge. In what has become a regular late-season meeting, this could prove as a good launching pad into the postseason for Penn State.

