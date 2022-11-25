An early look at Oregon’s standing in 2024 recruiting rankings

The Oregon Ducks have gotten an early jump on the 2024 recruiting class, and that class was boosted on Thanksgiving Day by the addition of 4-star WR Tyseer Denmark.

Denmark, a Philadelphia native, stands at 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, and is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 14 WR and No. 87 overall player in the 2024 class.

Denmark is the third player to commit to Oregon in 2024, joining 4-star OL Fox Crader, who committed earlier this week, and 4-star TE A.J. Pugliano, the No. 1 ranked player in the state of Oregon.

So where do the Ducks stand in the national rankings after the recent additions? Let’s take an early look at things, according to 247Sports.

LSU Tigers

Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detail view of LSU Tigers helmets after the LSU Tigers defeated the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Number of Commits: 8

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Sep 17, 2016; South Bend, IN, USA; close up view of Norte Dame logo on goal post prior to a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Michigan State Spartans at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Number of Commits: 7

Georgia Bulldogs

Sep 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs mascot Uga rests in his kennel along the sideline during the third quarter of the Chick-fil-A kickoff game against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Number of Commits: 6

Florida State Seminoles

Nov 25, 2017; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles helmet lays on the field against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Number of Commits: 6

Alabama Crimson Tide

Big Al and the Alabama cheerleaders lead the Crimson Tide onto the field before the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal game at the 86th Cotton Bowl in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Alabama defeated Cincinnati 27-6 to advance to the national championship game. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

College Football Playoffs Alabama Vs Cincinnati

Number of Commits: 4

Iowa Hawkeyes

Oct 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; The Iowa Hawkeyes mascot celebrates with fans during the second half of the game between the Maryland Terrapins and the Iowa Hawkeyes at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Number of Commits: 5

Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) celebrates during a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Tennesseevsalabama1015 3369

Number of Commits: 4

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes mascot Brutus Buckeye hams it up for the camera during the second half of the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Value City Arena in Columbus on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Ohio State won 70-45.

Minnesota Golden Gophers At Ohio State Buckeyes Men S Basketball

Number of Commits: 3

Texas Longhorns

Sep 15, 2018; Austin, TX, USA; General overall view of the Texas Longhorns logo at midfield at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Number of Commits: 3

USC Trojans

Nov 2, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A general view of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum during the game between the USC Trojans and the Oregon Ducks. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Number of Commits: 3

Oregon Ducks

Nov 19, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks mascot Puddles does push ups after an Oregon touchdown during the second half against the Utah Utes at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 20-17. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Number of Commits: 3

BYU Cougars

Sep 18, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake is interviewed by ESPN sideline reporter Stormy Buonantony after the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Number of Commits: 4

Michigan State Spartans

Nov 27, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Jayden Reed (1) celebrates with running back Kenneth Walker III (9) and quarterback Payton Thorne (10) after making a touchdown catch during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Number of Commits: 2

Florida Gators

Mar 9, 2018; St. Louis, MO, USA; The Florida Gators mascot performs during the first half of the quarterfinals of the SEC Conference Tournament against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Scottrade Center. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hurst-USA TODAY Sports

Number of Commits: 2

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Nov 24, 2012; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders helmet and logo on the field before the game against the Baylor Bears at Cowboys Stadium. Baylor beat Texas Tech 52-45 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Number of Commits: 3

Washington Huskies

EUGENE, OR – NOVEMBER 12: The Washington Huskies celebrate their victory against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Number of Commits: 3

Auburn Tigers

AUBURN – OCTOBER 16: Photo of the Auburn University logo at the top of Jordan-Hare Stadium during the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Auburn Tigers on October 16, 2010 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

Number of Commits: 2

Texas A&M Aggies

Sep 18, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies safety Connor Choate (12) carries the 12th Man flag on to the field before the game against the New Mexico Lobos. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Number of Commits: 2

Penn State Nittany Lions

Oct 31, 2015; University Park, PA, USA; General view of the Penn State Nittany Lions logo inside Beaver Stadium prior to the game between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Penn State Nittany Lions. Penn State won 39-0. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Number of Commits: 1

Clemson Tigers

Oct 6, 2018; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; A Clemson Tigers helmet sits on the bench during the game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Number of Commits: 1

Arkansas Razorbacks

Nov 23, 2019; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; General view of Arkansas Razorbacks helmet during the second half game against LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Number of Commits: 1

Michigan Wolverines

Oct 12, 2019; Champaign, IL, USA; A Michigan Wolverines helmet sits on the back of the bench during the second half of the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports

Number of Commits: 2

Louisville Cardinals

Louie the Cardinal’s mascot hypes up fans during the Louisville Live Hoops event at Churchill Downs on Saturday evening. Sept. 18, 2021

As 6244 Louisville Live Hoopsnew436

Number of Commits: 1

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Nov 21, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets helmet is seen on the sideline in the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Number of Commits: 1

South Carolina Gamecocks

Dec 30, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks mascot Cocky dances during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Number of Commits: 1

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire