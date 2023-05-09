Early look at NFL Coach of the Year Award market
Jay Croucher, Drew Dinsick and Ken Barkley take an early look at the 2023 NFL Awards markets, including Coach of the Year.
Only Jameson Williams remains on the Lions roster from four players found to have violated league gambling rules.
Denny Crum built Louisville into a powerhouse in men's basketball, winning two national titles in the 80s.
Isabelle Harrison is using her platform in Athletes Unlimited and the WNBA to bring awareness to her brother's kidney transplant wait and hopes it helps others.
What happened before Bronny's commitment, and whether other top players could also join him at USC.
Teams have been forced to make significant judgement calls a full season early. And when it turns out to be the wrong one — as it was with Jones — a franchise can be backed into a costly corner.
Here's how to watch Saturday's Rozenstruik vs. Almeida UFC fight.
TPC Craig Ranch is as straightforward as it gets.
Rumors have swirled around a nine-figure offer to the PSG star.
The Celtics are still a big favorite to win the NBA championship.
The NFL will roll out the 2023 regular-season schedule on Thursday.
The Heat head back to New York holding a 3-1 series lead.
"Coach Prime" has made Colorado relevant again.
Hosts on the Bill Cunningham Show were laughing hysterically as Bob Huggins called Xavier fans an anti-gay slur on Monday afternoon.
The two biggest universities in Iowa are dealing with sports betting scandals.
Lagging sales — not over-served patrons — is the stated reason for the reversal.
Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein kick things off by reacting to the news that New York Giants NT Dexter Lawrence has reached an agreement on a contract extension. The Giants are building through the trenches, and Lawrence looks to be a big part of the future in New York. In other news, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay was upset to hear that the Washington Commanders had reached out to former Colts QB Andrew Luck last season. Jori thinks Irsay's reaction was a little overblown given the Commanders never appeared to seriously pursue Luck. Next, the duo take a look at the record number of fifth-year options declined from the 2020 draft class, as they attempt to find which players from that group could still bounce back and land a big payday next season. Jori likes Commanders EDGE Chase Young, while Charles likes Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love, linebackers Jordyn Brooks and Patrick Queen and New York Jets OT Mekhi Becton. Jori finishes the show by sitting down with San Francisco 49ers EDGE Nick Bosa, who discusses the 49ers defense under new DC Steve Wilks and his preparations for a run at another Defensive Player of the Year in 2023.
We're used to seeing Richardson announce her presence with colorful hair and racing fits inspired by the iconic Florence Griffith-Joyner. But these days, it seems she's letting her running speak for her.
Alvarez seemed a tick or two worse Saturday than he was and given the talent in our Top 10, that causes him to drop.
How to watch tonight's momentous NHL draft lottery, with or without cable.
LSU’s trip was initially in doubt after First Lady Jill Biden wanted to invite Iowa to the White House to celebrate, too.