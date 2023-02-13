An early look at Eagles’ pending free agents in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Eagles came up just short in their bid to win Super Bowl LVII, losing 38-35 to the Chiefs on Sunday night at State Farm Stadium.

And now they enter an offseason with a ton of unknowns and plenty of pending free agents. Howie Roseman has a lot of work to do and the biggest task will probably be signing Jalen Hurts to a long-term extension. But that’s just the beginning.

Here’s an early look at the Eagles’ pending free agents set to hit the market in March:

Starters

CB James Bradberry: The Eagles signed Bradberry to a one-year, $7.5 million contract in May after he was released by the Giants. The 29-year-old had a tremendous and steady season and might really cash in this offseason. Because the Eagles already have Darius Slay, it’s hard to see them breaking the bank for another corner even though Bradberry was great all year.

DT Fletcher Cox: Cox was technically a free agent for a couple days this past offseason but then the Eagles brought him back on a one-year, $14 million deal. It has seemed possible all season that this could be Cox’s last in an Eagles uniform.

LB T.J. Edwards: The former UDFA linebacker will become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career. Edwards didn’t make a ton of splash plays but he’s become a steady part of the Eagles’ defense and was a key member this year as the defensive green dot.

S Marcus Epps: The Eagles claimed Epps off waivers from the Vikings during the 2019 season and he’s become a full-time starter a few years later. This will be his first chance to test free agency.

S C.J. Gardner-Johnson: The Eagles traded for Gardner-Johnson just before the season began and moved him from nickel corner to safety. In his first season at his new position, even after missing five gams with a lacerated kidney, Gardner-Johnson had a big season with six interceptions. And his energy has meant a lot to the club. But the reason he was available was because he and the Saints could figure out an extension. He wants to cash in.

DT Javon Hargrave: Hargrave will turn 30 this offseason but he’s coming off another impressive season and his first double-digit sack campaign. He had 11 sacks this year. And he has certainly lived up to the three-year, $39 million deal he signed before the 2020 season.

NT Linval Joseph: The veteran defensive tackle joined the Eagles during the season after they suffered a couple injures on their defensive line. He was a starter in the Super Bowl but it might be time to let Jordan Davis take over that position for good.

RB Miles Sanders: The 2019 second-round pick was able to stay pretty healthy this season and went over 1,000 yards for the first time in his NFL career. He had 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns this season and made his first Pro Bowl. Sanders has expressed his desire to stay in Philly but we’ll see what the numbers look like. He’s also not coming off a very good Super Bowl.

OL Isaac Seumalo: The forgotten guy on the Eagles’ offensive line, Seumalo has been a valuable piece for Jeff Stoutland. This year, he switched from left guard to right guard. He started all 17 games and was a Pro Bowl alternate. Although, his false start in the Super Bowl was a killer.

LB Kyzir White: The Eagles signed White to a one-year deal this past offseason and he was OK for most of the season. But with Nakobe Dean waiting in the wings and with Edwards also a free agent, might the Eagles let White walk?

Non-starters

OL Andre Dillard: Once thought to be the future left tackle of the franchise, Dillard eventually settled into a backup role this season. He became their backup left tackle and left guard.

P Brett Kern: After Arryn Siposs suffered a leg injury that landed him on IR, the Eagles brought in the 14-year veteran, who is unlikely to return in 2023.

QB Gardner Minshew: The Eagles held on to Minshew this season in case they needed him to win a game or two. Unfortunately, the Eagles were 0-2 in his starts this season. He played well against the Cowboys but struggled against the Saints. He might get a job elsewhere this offseason.

WR Zach Pascal: Nick Sirianni’s favorite player signed a one-year deal to join the Eagles and hasn’t had a huge role. But he’s performed well in his role as a blocking receiver, special teamer and has caught the ball when it comes his way. Even with the drop in his stats, Pascal didn’t regret signing here.

DE Robert Quinn: The Eagles traded for Quinn before the trade deadline but he didn’t make much of an impact this season. The Eagles and Quinn agreed to cut off the remaining years of his contract after the trade, so he’ll become a free agent.

RB Boston Scott: The Giants Killer has carved out a nice NFL career with the Eagles. He’s been a part of the Eagles’ running back rotation but has performed nicely over the years when Sanders has missed time with injury.

DT Ndamukong Suh: The day after the Eagles brought in Joseph, they added Suh. The 36-year-old has played OK in his role since joining the team.

