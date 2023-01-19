Early look at Colts’ 2023 draft selection order

The Indianapolis Colts enter one of the most pivotal offseasons in recent memory, and the majority of it surrounds the 2023 NFL draft.

Though we still have the majority of the offseason to get through before the draft talk really heats up, we at least have an idea of how many selections the Colts will be working with when the draft does arrive at the end of April.

It’s not official yet, of course. Some of these selections are subject to change, especially when the compensatory picks are added to the official order. As of this writing, those selections have not been added.

The Colts will have their first-round pick, something they’ve only been able to say once in their last four drafts (2019-2022). And that current slot will give them a chance to come away with a potential franchise quarterback. They have eight total selections entering the offseason.

They did not, however, earn an extra second-round pick in the second Carson Wentz trade that sent him to Washington. Wentz failed to remain the starter due to injury and thus, failed to meet the conditions of the trade so the selection remains a third-round pick.

Here’s a quick look at the early draft selection order for the Colts as the offseason begins (via Tankathon):

Round 1 | No. 4 overall

Round 2 | No. 36 overall

Round 3 | No. 80 overall (via WAS)

The Colts don’t own their original third-round pick (No. 68 overall), which was included in the 2022 draft trade with the Denver Broncos to acquire safety Nick Cross.

Round 4 | No. 106 overall

Round 5 | No. 139 overall

Round 6 | No. 207 overall (via BUF)

The Colts also don’t have their original sixth-round pick—they traded it to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the deal for linebacker Grant Stuard. This pick comes from the Nyheim Hines trade midseason. It was for a conditional pick, which could have turned into a fifth-rounder, but those conditions weren’t released so it’s unclear if they were met. Additionally, this may not be the final selection spot depending on how the Bills do in the playoffs.

Round 7 | No. 223 overall

Round 7 | No. 238 overall (via TB)

The second of the Colts’ seventh-round picks is from the Grant Stuard trade.

2023 Colts' picks held by other teams

Round 3 | No. 68 overall | Denver Broncos (Nick Cross trade)

Round 6 | No. 181 overall | Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Grant Stuard trade)

