Early look at Colts’ 2022 draft selection order

The Indianapolis Colts will have their work cut out for them this offseason as they look to get back on track after a disappointing end to the regular season. Much of that work will pertain to the 2022 NFL draft.

Though we still have the majority of the offseason to get through before the draft talk really heats up, we at least have an idea of how many selections the Colts will be working with when the draft does arrive at the end of April.

It’s not official yet, though. Some of these selections are subject to change, especially when the compensatory picks are added to the official order. As of this writing, those selections have not been added.

With the 2021 season now over, the biggest news when it comes to the draft is the fact that the Colts wound up giving away their first-round pick in exchange for quarterback Carson Wentz. It wound up being the No. 16 overall pick.

For the third time over the last four drafts (2019-2022), the Colts will be without a first-round pick.

Here’s a quick look at the early draft selection order for the Colts as the offseason begins (via Tankathon):

Round 2 | No. 47 overall

Syndication: Nashville

Barring a trade for a higher pick, it’s going to be a long wait before the Colts are on the clock with their first pick. The last time the Colts had to wait this long before getting on the board was the 2014 NFL draft when they held the No. 59 overall pick (Jack Mewhort).

Round 3 | No. 82 overall

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

Round 4 | No. 118 overall

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Round 5 | No. 157 overall

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Round 7 | No. 236 overall

Elsa/Getty Images

Round 7 | No. 237 overall (from PHI)

Elsa/Getty Images

The Colts don’t have a sixth-round pick—without accounting for compensatory picks—after they traded it to the Eagles in exchange for offensive lineman Matt Pryor and this seventh-round pick.

Will the Colts have any comp picks?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

According to Over The Cap, the Colts are currently projected to receive two compensatory picks in the 2022 NFL draft. They are projecting that the Colts will receive a fifth and sixth-round pick.

Story continues

Overall

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

So as of this writing, the Colts currently have six picks in the 2022 NFL draft. If all goes according to projections, they will have up to eight selections when the compensatory picks are added. However, five of those eight selections will come on Day 3 of the draft.

Round 2 | No. 47 overall Round 3 | No. 82 overall Round 4 | No. 118 overall Round 5 | No. 157 overall Round 5 | TBD (projected comp. pick) Round 6 | TBD (projected comp. pick) Round 7 | No. 236 overall Round 7 | No. 237 overall (from PHI)

1

1

1

1