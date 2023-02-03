An early look at Big Ten football recruiting rankings for 2024

Now that we’ve seen another early signing period and national signing day come and go for Ohio State, the latter of which that’s become a pretty sterile event, it’s time to look ahead to the 2024 class.

The Buckeyes have been the king of recruiting in the Big Ten for a long time now, and there’s a good chance that will continue, even with the transfer portal and Name, Image and Likeness changing the game in ways nobody could have ever imagined just a few years ago.

But it won’t be as easy — at least early signs point to some headwinds for a program that has been at or near the top of the recruiting game historically.

Will teams like Michigan and Penn State be able to close the gap and potentially reel Ohio State in completely as things progress in this new age of “amateur” college football recruiting? Only time will tell. We still like OSU’s chances of churning out sensational college players and NFL widgets from a football factory, but nobody really knows what the future holds.

But back to 2024. Ohio State has gotten off to a bit of a slow start with the class, especially with a decommitment from the nation’s No. 1 quarterback and recruit earlier this year, so we’ll have to keep an eye on how the class shakes out from now until December when most kids will again sign their national letters of intent.

Not only will we keep tabs on Ohio State, but the rest of the country and Big Ten as things shape up for every program. And … since the 2023 class is more or less in the books now, it feels like a good time to see where all the conference teams stack up for the next cycle.

Here’s a look at ranking all the Big Ten teams in the 247Sports Composite Team rankings for 2024 this early in the efforts to date.

*Note: Only 12 of the 14 teams appear in the rankings. Two have yet to secure a commitment for the 2024 class.

Still looking for their first verbal commitment - unranked

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen watches from the sideline during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Ohio State won 54-7. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Situation

The Indiana Hoosiers and Nebraska Cornhuskers have yet to lock in a verbal commitment for the 2024 class. It’s still early and you can bet both staffs are hitting the pavement to break the seal on this recruiting cycle.

No. 12 - Illinois Fighting Illini

Dec. 30, 2019; Santa Clara, California, USA; General view of the Illinois Fighting Illini helmet during the second quarter against California Golden Bears at Levi’s Stadium. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Score | 13.78

Total Commitments | 1

5-Star Commits | 0

4-Star Commits | 0

3-Star Commits | 1

National Ranking | No. 59

No. 11 - Purdue Boilermakers

Oct 14, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; A Purdue Boilermakers helmet during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Score | 16.19

Total Commitments | 1

5-Star Commits | 0

4-Star Commits | 0

3-Star Commits | 1

National Ranking | No. 46

No. 10 - Northwestern Wildcats

Sep 30, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Northwestern Wildcats helmets on the field prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Score | 16.78

Total Commitments | 1

5-Star Commits | 0

4-Star Commits | 0

3-Star Commits | 1

National Ranking | No. 45

No. 9 - Maryland Terrapins

Ohio State has never lost to these 49 FBS teams it has a history with

Sep 30, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view of Maryland Terrapins helmets during pre-game before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium. Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Score | 17.50

Total Commitments | 1

5-Star Commits | 0

4-Star Commits | 0

3-Star Commits | 1

National Ranking | No. 43

No. 8 - Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Ohio State Football: Preview and prediction for the Rutgers game

Nov 20, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; A detailed view of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights football helmets during a warmup prior to the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Score | 19.62

Total Commitments | 2

5-Star Commits | 0

4-Star Commits | 1

3-Star Commits | 0

National Ranking | No. 37

No. 7 - Minnesota Golden Gophers

Nov 10, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view of a Minnesota Golden Gophers helmet before a game against the Purdue Boilermakers at TCF Bank Stadium. Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Score | 29.24

Total Commitments | 2

5-Star Commits | 0

4-Star Commits | 0

3-Star Commits | 2

National Ranking | No. 33

No. 6 - Penn State Nittany Lions

Nov 16, 2013; University Park, PA, USA; General view of a Penn State Nittany Lions helmet prior to the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Score | 43.71

Total Commitments | 2

5-Star Commits | 0

4-Star Commits | 2

3-Star Commits | 0

National Ranking | No. 26

No. 5 - Wisconsin Badgers

Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; A Wisconsin Badgers helmet during the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Score | 58.80

Total Commitments | 3

5-Star Commits | 0

4-Star Commits | 2

3-Star Commits | 1

National Ranking | No. 21

No. 4 - Michigan State Spartans

November 19, 2011; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartan helmet on sideline during the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Spartan Stadium. Michigan State won 55-3 to clinch the Legends division of the Big Ten. Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Score | 69.69

Total Commitments | 3

5-Star Commits | 0

4-Star Commits | 3

3-Star Commits | 0

National Ranking | No. 15

No. 3 - Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State 2023 Big Ten football schedule announced | Buckeyes Wire

Oct. 1, 2022; Columbus; A sticker-laden Ohio State Buckeyes helmet sits on the turf during warmups before Saturday’s game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Columbus. Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Score | 78.97

Total Commitments | 3

5-Star Commits | 1

4-Star Commits | 2

3-Star Commits | 0

National Ranking | No. 13

No. 2 - Iowa Hawkeyes

Dec 4, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Detailed view of Iowa Hawkeyes helmet on the sidelines in the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Score | 101.72

Total Commitments | 6

5-Star Commits | 0

4-Star Commits | 1

3-Star Commits | 5

National Ranking | No. 11

No. 1 - Michigan Wolverines

Dec 30, 2016; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; A Michigan Wolverines football helmet sits on the field prior to the game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Michigan Wolverines at Hard Rock Stadium. Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Team Composite Rankings Metrics

Total Score | 104.39

Total Commitments | 6

5-Star Commits | 0

4-Star Commits | 5

3-Star Commits | 0

National Ranking | No. 8

