An early look at Auburn’s 2022 football schedule

Year one of the Bryan Harsin era was a rollercoaster.

The Tigers finished 6-7 following a 6-2 start to the year. Injuries, blown leads, and inefficient offense eventually led to the team’s downfall.

This offseason, while some may have thought there would be fewer storylines than the offseason prior, Auburn will have plenty of new faces on both sides of the ball to talk about, including a new quarterback.

The schedule is interesting as well. Six straight home games to start off the year before things get rough in the SEC.

Here is an early look at what’s in store for the Auburn Tigers in 2022.

Sept. 3 vs Mercer

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium

All-time series record: Auburn leads 12-0

Early storylines: Bryan Harsin will be starting his second season on The Plains, most likely with a new quarterback under center. The last time these two teams faced off, Auburn turned the ball over five times in a 24-10 win.

Sept. 10 vs San Jose State

Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium

All-time series record: Auburn leads 2-0

Early storylines: This would be the first time these two schools faced off since 2015. Auburn will be looking to solidify the quarterback position as well as any other new faces on both sides of the ball.

Sept. 17 vs Penn State

AP Photo/Barry Reeger

Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium

All-time series record: Penn State leads 2-1

Early storylines: Auburn lost in Happy Valley last season. This will be a revenge game for the Tigers.

Sept. 24 vs Missouri

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium

All-time series record: Auburn leads 2-1

Early storylines: This will be Missouri’s third road game of the early season and will most likely be the most difficult. Both teams need to start conference play off with a win in order to achieve some momentum heading into even tougher games (Missouri takes on Georgia next week, Auburn takes on LSU).

Oct. 1 vs LSU

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium

All-time series record: LSU leads 31-24-1

Early storylines: Harsin will be looking to start his Auburn career off 2-0 vs LSU after beating the Bayou Bengals in Baton Rouge last season for the first time since 1999. Brian Kelly and LSU should be 4-0 heading into this big early season matchup.

Oct. 8 at Georgia

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Location: Sanford Stadium

All-time series record: Georgia leads 62-56-8

Early storylines: Georgia will be coming off of a potential national title and will most likely be undefeated heading into this game. How Auburn and their new quarterback handles this game will be interesting to watch, considering Auburn’s offense hasn’t done anything vs Georgia for a few years now.

Oct. 15 at Ole Miss

Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images

Location: Vaught Hemingway Stadium

All-time series record: Auburn leads 35-11

Early storylines: Ole Miss will be halfway through their first season without Matt Corral since 2018. The question for me in this game is this- does Ole Miss have the athletes to keep up with Auburn?

Oct. 22 Bye Week

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium

All-time series record: Auburn has never lost to the bye week. They came close in 2012.

Early storylines: Auburn will be healing injuries and making adjustments on both sides of the ball.

Oct. 29 vs Arkansas

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium

All-time series record: Auburn leads 19-11-1

Early storylines: Can Auburn continue to build on their win streak vs the Hogs? Or can Sam Pittman overcome history in Jordan-Hare?

Nov. 5 at Mississippi State

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Location: Davis Wade Stadium

All-time series record: Auburn leads 65-28-2

Early storylines: Does Auburn respond well against the Bulldogs after giving up a 25-point lead last season?

Nov. 12 vs Texas A&M

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium

All-time series record: Texas A&M leads 7-5

Early storylines: Auburn will hopefully be in a better place offensively than they were when these two teams faced off last season. This should be a very competitive game (hopefully with division title implications).

Nov. 19 vs Western Kentucky

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium

All-time series record: Auburn leads 2-0

Early storylines: WKU’s high-powered offense makes a trip down to Auburn. How does Auburn’s defense handle things as the team looks toward the Iron Bowl?

Nov. 26 at Alabama

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium

All-time series record: Auburn leads 48-37-1

Early storylines: Last season’s game took four overtimes to decide. With (hopefully) a healthy team, can Auburn find a way to compete with the Tide again, this time on the road?

