Early list of the top 2024 NFL draft prospects to watch at key positions

The Eagles are just 22 days from the start of training camp, but it is never too early to look at the 2024 NFL draft.

Next spring will see guaranteed locks like Heisman Trophy Winner Caleb Williams (USC), Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State), Drake Maye (UNC), Joe Alt (Notre Dame), Brock Bowers (UGA), and Olumuviwa Fashanu (Penn State) all battle to round out the top five.

With teams around the league praying to be on the clock, here’s an early of the top 2024 prospects at critical positions.

WR

1. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

2. Rome Odunze, Washington

3. Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

4. Malik Nabers, LSU

5. Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse

Harrison Jr. is the son of a Hall of Famer, and is already a professional route runner.

Odunze is a big (listed at 6-3/201) wideout who be Alshon Jeffery in Philadelphia.

TE

Brock Bowers, Georgia

Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas

Michael Trigg, Ole Miss

Jaheim Bell, Florida State

Brevyn Spann-Ford, Minnesota

OT

Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

Reuben Fatheree II, Texas A&M

Zion Nelson, Miami

G

Connor Colby, Iowa

Donovan Jackson, Ohio State

Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

Bryce Foster, Texas A&M

Andrew Raym, Oklahoma

Edge Rusher/DE

Dallas Turner, Alabama

Jared Verse, Florida State

Jack Sawyer, Ohio State

Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Washington

Xavier Thomas, Clemson

DT

Michael Hall, Ohio State

Maason Smith, LSU

Tyleik Williams, Ohio State

Shermar Turner, Texas A&M

Damon Payne Jr., Alabama

LB

Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson

Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State

Terrence Lewis, UCF

Deshawn Pace, Cincinnati

CB

Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

Denzel Burke, Ohio State

Storm Duck, Penn State

Sheridan Jones, Clemson

Quavian White, Georgia State

S

Andrew Mukuba, Clemson

Calen Bullock, USC

James Williams, Miami

Javon Bullard, Georgia

Lathan Ransom, Ohio State

