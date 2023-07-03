Early list of the top 2024 NFL draft prospects to watch at key positions
The Eagles are just 22 days from the start of training camp, but it is never too early to look at the 2024 NFL draft.
Next spring will see guaranteed locks like Heisman Trophy Winner Caleb Williams (USC), Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State), Drake Maye (UNC), Joe Alt (Notre Dame), Brock Bowers (UGA), and Olumuviwa Fashanu (Penn State) all battle to round out the top five.
With teams around the league praying to be on the clock, here’s an early of the top 2024 prospects at critical positions.
WR
1. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
3. Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
4. Malik Nabers, LSU
5. Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse
Harrison Jr. is the son of a Hall of Famer, and is already a professional route runner.
Odunze is a big (listed at 6-3/201) wideout who be Alshon Jeffery in Philadelphia.
TE
Brock Bowers, Georgia
Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas
Michael Trigg, Ole Miss
Jaheim Bell, Florida State
Brevyn Spann-Ford, Minnesota
OT
Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
Kingsley Suamataia, BYU
Reuben Fatheree II, Texas A&M
Zion Nelson, Miami
G
Connor Colby, Iowa
Donovan Jackson, Ohio State
Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
Bryce Foster, Texas A&M
Andrew Raym, Oklahoma
Edge Rusher/DE
Dallas Turner, Alabama
Jared Verse, Florida State
Jack Sawyer, Ohio State
Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Washington
Xavier Thomas, Clemson
DT
Michael Hall, Ohio State
Maason Smith, LSU
Tyleik Williams, Ohio State
Shermar Turner, Texas A&M
Damon Payne Jr., Alabama
LB
Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson
Laiatu Latu, UCLA
Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State
Terrence Lewis, UCF
Deshawn Pace, Cincinnati
CB
Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
Denzel Burke, Ohio State
Storm Duck, Penn State
Sheridan Jones, Clemson
Quavian White, Georgia State
S
Andrew Mukuba, Clemson
Calen Bullock, USC
James Williams, Miami
Javon Bullard, Georgia
Lathan Ransom, Ohio State