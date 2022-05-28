Early kickoff set for Notre Dame-Navy

Notre Dame doesn’t play in noon ET kickoffs very often but they will this fall when their annual clash with Navy will be a noon kickoff. The game which used to be broadcast on CBS is now shown as part of ESPN’s college football package which also includes ABC.

This year’s game will take place in Baltimore on November 12. Notre Dame leads the all-time series with Navy 77-13-1.

Notre Dame's game versus Navy in Baltimore on Nov. 12 will kick off at noon eastern and be televised by ESPN or ABC. The game is no longer property of CBS. — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) May 26, 2022

List