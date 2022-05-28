Early kickoff set for Notre Dame-Navy

Nick Shepkowski
·1 min read
Notre Dame doesn’t play in noon ET kickoffs very often but they will this fall when their annual clash with Navy will be a noon kickoff.  The game which used to be broadcast on CBS is now shown as part of ESPN’s college football package which also includes ABC.

This year’s game will take place in Baltimore on November 12.  Notre Dame leads the all-time series with Navy 77-13-1.

Notre Dame's 2022 schedule and game-by-game predictions

 

 

