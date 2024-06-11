It’s early but Kalen DeBoer is proving he can be an elite recruiter for Alabama football

When Nick Saban abruptly announced his retirement following the 2023 season, many wondered how the Alabama Crimson Tide football program would move forward after 17 years of dominance under the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time).

A few days later, Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne announced the hiring of Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer. A new era of Crimson Tide football was set to begin.

As they often do, critics quickly emerged and questioned DeBoer, not so much his coaching ability, but whether or not he, a South Dakota native, would be able to keep up on what is an intense recruiting trail inside the Southeastern Conference.

Fast forward a few months, and DeBoer is quickly silencing those doubters. It’s still early in the process, but the recruiting efforts of Alabama’s new head football coach have created a lot of positive momentum for the Crimson Tide.

Currently, DeBoer has Alabama ranked No. 3 in the 247Sports team rankings for the class of 2025 with many of their top prospects remaining on the board as potential future commitments.

The next couple of months will be big for DeBoer and the rest of the Alabama coaching staff with official visits and camps taking up most of their time.

While I am not ready to predict that Alabama will finish with the top overall class this recruiting cycle, it is still very much in play, and finishing inside the top five would exceed expectations, especially for those who were quick to judge before the man had time to put in the work.

DeBoer’s work over his first few months in Tuscaloosa has been promising and although he has yet to coach a game for the Tide, he is laying the foundation for his own successful run at the Capstone even if it is the shadow of the legendary Nick Saban.

