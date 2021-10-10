Saints quarterback Jameis Winston had an ugly interception to start Sunday’s matchup with Washington. But he responded well with a deep touchdown on the next possession.

Winston was looking for Taysom Hill over the middle on second-and-10 when linebacker Cole Holcomb made a leaping interception to give Washington an early takeaway.

But after the Football Team had to settle for a 45-yard field goal — with quarterback Taylor Heinicke nearly picked off twice on the drive — the Saints responded to get on the board.

Winston fired a deep pass 72 yards over the middle to a wide open Deonte Harris, who caught the ball and did the rest to get in the end zone. Washington entered the game with one of the league’s worst passing defenses, and that play made it easy to see why.

The Saints lead 7-3 with just under 10 minutes left in the first quarter.

After early interception, Jameis Winston tosses 72-yard touchdown originally appeared on Pro Football Talk