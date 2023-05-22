Early game-by-game predictions for Cardinals’ 2023 season

The Arizona Cardinals are not expected to be good in 2023. Their roster is viewed as having a lack of talent and they have a tough 2023 schedule.

Quarterback Kyler Murray is expected to miss some of the start of the season as he returns from his torn ACL.

With the recent release of the 2023 schedule, I gave my game-by-game predictions on an episode of the podcast.

Admittedly, these are fairly optimistic projections but are based on a reasonable early return of Murray and him playing well after he does come back.

Wek 1 at Commanders

Loss (0-1)

Washington will be at home and they have a tough, physical defensive front.

Week 2 vs. Giants

Win (1-1)

This would be a big surprise, although possible. The Cardinals are playing at home for the first time with their new coaching staff and Colt McCoy (assuming he is the starter to start the year), gets to face his former team.

The Giants overachieved last season.

Week 3 vs. Cowboys

Loss (1-2)

The Cardinals won’t be able to keep up with the Cowboys’ offense or their defense. This is close to a no-chance game for the Cardinals.

Week 4 at 49ers

Loss (1-3)

This divisional road game is one of the Cardinals’ no-chance games.

Week 5 vs. Bengals

Loss (1-4)

This is also a no-chance game, especially if Murray is not back (I don’t expect him back for this game). The Bengals are expected to contend in the AFC.

Week 6 at Rams

Win (2-4)

This is the game Kyler Murray returns, against a Rams team that might not be good.

They pick up a win with the boost of Murray.

Week 7 at Seahawks

Loss (2-5)

Even with Murray, they can’t win two games in a row. Playing in Seattle is tough.

Week 8 vs. Ravens

Loss (2-6)

With Murray facing Lamar Jackson, this could be an exciting game, but the Cardinals take the loss.

Week 9 at Browns

Loss (2-7)

The Cardinals lose for the third straight game even with Murray in the lineup.

Week 10 vs. Falcons

Win (3-7)

With four games under his belt, Murray starts to turn up his play. This is one of the Cardinals’ most winnable games.

Week 11 at Texans

Win (4-7)

The Texans are expected to be bad in 2023. Arizona’s defense is jelling and Murray is clicking in the new offense.

Week 12 vs. Rams

Loss (4-8)

While the Rams are a beatable team, I can’t predict the Cardinals will sweep them. They get back at Arizona with a loss.

Week 13 at Steelers

Win (5-8)

This is a late-season upset on the road in Pittsburgh in December.

This is the game no one expects the Cardinals to win but they do. This gets them over the 4.5 projected wins, which may win some people some money.

Week 15 vs. 49ers

Loss (5-9)

Nope, the Cardinals aren’t beating the 49ers, even at home.

Week 16 at Bears

Win (6-9)

The Bears are a beatable team. This doesn’t have to be a surprise.

Week 17 at Eagles

Loss (6-10)

The Eagles are just too much, although this could be a very fun game to watch.

Week 18 vs. Seahawks

Win (7-10)

The Cardinals close out the season with a win at home. They win their first and last home games.

