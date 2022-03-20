Early game-by-game predictions for the 2022 Alabama football schedule

It’s hard to believe that the national championship game was nearly three months ago. Every day that passes means the 2022 college football season gets a little bit closer.

The Crimson Tide made it all the way to the national title game the last two seasons, but last won it in 2021 against Ohio State. Now, Nick Saban and his team are on a revenge tour following the loss to Georgia in the championship.

With numerous key players returning, and the addition of some highly-skilled players via the transfer portal, Alabama may be able to make it all the way for a third time.

However, before thinking about the postseason, the team will have to make it through the first 12 games of the year.

Here are game-by-game predictions for the Crimson Tide’s regular season matchups.

Sept. 3: Utah State

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Alabama 45, Utah State 17

The first game of the season is always interesting, as players on both teams get out those nerves that have been building up all offseason. Utah State is a respectable team, but won’t be able to do much against the Crimson Tide.

Sept. 10: Texas

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Alabama 31, Texas 21

Steve Sarkisian understands Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide program. He’s got some stellar players over in Austin, Texas that could do some damage to this Alabama team early in the season. However, Saban just lost to two former assistant last season, not a chance he’d want that number to grow.

Sept. 17: UL-Monroe

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Alabama 56, UL-Monroe 14

This is one of those games fans just hope doesn’t end up like The Citadel game a few years back where the teams were tied at the half. At the end of the day, Alabama won by a considerable margin.

Sept. 24: Vanderbilt

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Alabama 52, Vanderbilt 10

Last time Alabama faced off against Vanderbilt, Tua Tagovailoa made his college football debut. Much like the UL-Monroe prediction, it could be considered a loss for the Crimson Tide if Vanderbilt keeps it within two touchdowns.

Oct. 1: Arkansas

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Alabama 42, Arkansas 31

Arkansas has quietly become a dangerous team in the SEC West. Head coach Sam Pittman crafted a team capable of giving Nick Saban a run for his money, as evidenced by last season’s contest between the two. Expect another good game, but not necessarily a nail-biter.

Oct. 8: Texas A&M

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Alabama 34, Texas A&M 27

Last season, Jimbo Fisher became the first former Nick Saban assistant coach to earn a win against him. The loss nearly cost the Crimson Tide a trip to the College Football Playoff. This year the game will be played in Tuscaloosa, so expect a much different atmosphere.

Oct. 15: Tennessee

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Alabama 45, Tennessee 28

Tennessee is heading in the right direction under Josh Heupel, but the Volunteers aren’t at the level of competing with Alabama yet.

Oct. 22: Mississippi State

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Alabama 45, Mississippi State 31

Mike Leach has coached this team up to be a legitimate threat to any team, so it is important not to overlook them. Alabama’s defense will be able to mitigate the Bulldogs offense and the Bryce Young-led Alabama offense will do some serious damage.

Nov. 5: LSU

(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Prediction: Alabama 31, LSU 17

Brian Kelly and Nick Saban have met before, but this is the first time the two will be meeting up as intraconference rivals. Kelly inherited an LSU team that has been on the decline ever since the historic 2019 season. He looks to turn the program around in year No. 1, and taking down Alabama would be a great first step.

Nov. 12: Ole Miss

AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Prediction: Alabama 56, Ole Miss 42

Lane Kiffin and high scoring games are practically synonymous. Sure, the Alabama defense is expected to be just as strong, if not stronger, but Kiffin is the one that revamped Alabama’s offense to what it is today. If there is anyone that will know how to score on the Crimson Tide, it’s Kiffin.

Nov. 19: Austin Peay

The Leaf-Chronicle

Prediction: Alabama 49, Austin Peay 7

Not much to say about this one. Alabama fans will just be looking ahead to the Iron Bowl.

Nov. 26: Auburn

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Alabama 38, Auburn 14

Byryn Harsin’s first offseason as Auburn’s head coach sure went swimmingly. Despite rumors and reports of his imminent firing, Harsin’s still standing. His first season as head coach wasn’t the prettiest, and while season No. 2 may be a bit better, it won’t likely be one that ends with an Iron Bowl win. All Alabama needs to do is NOT replicate anything from last season’s Iron Bowl.

Dec. 3: SEC Championship Game

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Alabama vs. Georgia

This matchup in Atlanta may be boring for the other 12 fanbases in the SEC, but it’s hard to imagine the 2022 regular season ending with any other teams besides Alabama and Georgia being the two top teams in their respective SEC divisions.

