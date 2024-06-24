Early-forming chemistry will be key for Bucs in 2024-25

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The transfer portal is the way of the world when it comes to college basketball – and the Bucs took full advantage last season.

Brooks Savage grabbed the likes of Quimari Peterson, Jadyn Parker and Ebby Asamoah last offseason, all of whom started in every game they played in 2023-24.

ETSU dove right back into the portal in the last few months, signing four more players with significant college basketball experience – to join the fray in Johnson City.

Chemistry is often a buzzword used in organized sports. But, two of the newest members of the Blue and Gold explained that chemistry will be the key for the group this winter.

“I’ve just been kind of learning them and spending time with them and I think building that chemistry is most definitely going to help us with this team – help us win this season,” senior forward Davion Bradford said last week.

“Once next week starts and we really get rolling as a team, I’m really excited to start building that chemistry and building that foundation for later in March that we’re going to need to make that transition into the NCAA Tournament,” senior guard John Buggs III added.

ETSU men’s basketball has not played in the NCAA Tournament since 2017. The Bucs would have competed in the 2020 event after winning the Southern Conference, had it not been canceled due to COVID-19.

