Early Football Signing Day: These North Jersey players inked college offers

These are the North Jersey football players who signed or will sign a national letter of intent, or made a formal commitment to play in college.

Wednesday is the first day of the 2023-24 early signing period for football players. The early signing period for football runs from Dec. 20-22. The regular signing period begins Feb. 7.

Our list is based on information provided by athletic officials, and will be updated all day long.

Bergen Catholic

Luca Cuttita, Carnegie Mellon

Nyier Daniels, Georgia

Elijah Kinsler, West Virginia

Marcus Linder, Johns Hopkins

Kaj Sanders, Rutgers

Don Bosco

Jayden Brown, Syracuse

Logan Bush, Bucknell

Amori Francis, Delaware State

Lamont Lester, Monmouth

Andrew Lynch, Marist

Bobby Mays, Buffalo

Emanuel Nazy, Columbia

Jordan Thomas, Georgia

Paramus Catholic

Meikhi Cuttino, Bryant

Josh Dalgetty, Princeton

Adrian Laing, Temple

Kenyon Massey, Massachusetts

Juan Minaya, Miami

Park Ridge

Cole Hughes, Lehigh

Deron McLaughlin, Connecticut

