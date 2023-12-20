Early Football Signing Day: These North Jersey players inked college offers
These are the North Jersey football players who signed or will sign a national letter of intent, or made a formal commitment to play in college.
Wednesday is the first day of the 2023-24 early signing period for football players. The early signing period for football runs from Dec. 20-22. The regular signing period begins Feb. 7.
Our list is based on information provided by athletic officials, and will be updated all day long.
Bergen Catholic
Luca Cuttita, Carnegie Mellon
Nyier Daniels, Georgia
Elijah Kinsler, West Virginia
Marcus Linder, Johns Hopkins
Kaj Sanders, Rutgers
Don Bosco
Jayden Brown, Syracuse
Logan Bush, Bucknell
Amori Francis, Delaware State
Lamont Lester, Monmouth
Andrew Lynch, Marist
Bobby Mays, Buffalo
Emanuel Nazy, Columbia
Jordan Thomas, Georgia
Paramus Catholic
Meikhi Cuttino, Bryant
Josh Dalgetty, Princeton
Adrian Laing, Temple
Kenyon Massey, Massachusetts
Juan Minaya, Miami
Park Ridge
Cole Hughes, Lehigh
Deron McLaughlin, Connecticut
