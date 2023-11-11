Early football grabs five interceptions, overwhelms Odessa Compass Academy in playoff opener

Early football coach Daniel Price told his team before its Friday night bi-district playoff game Friday night that it needed to continue playing its style of football regardless of what happened during the game.

Odessa Compass Academy tested that position early, with an explosive pass down the right sideline before scoring on a third down on its first possession. Despite the quick strike against it, Early stuck to its style of football, forcing five interceptions and scoring 47 consecutive points for a 54-13 bi-district round win at San Angelo Stadium on Friday.

It was a full team effort for the Longhorns (6-5), who amassed 483 total yards of offense and only punted once. Senior running back Griffin Cheslock had 72 rushing yards and two touchdowns while freshman quarterback Rohyn Price had 240 yards and three touchdowns passing – his best statistical game as the starter.

How it happened

Early's Ki Houston (1) runs with the football after a catch in a matchup against Odessa Compass Academy at San Angelo Stadium on Nov. 10, 2023.

Early scored first with a quarterback sneak for a 1-yard touchdown rush. The Cougars (4-7) responded with their touchdown pass to tie that game at 7-7.

The Longhorns scored the last 25 points of the first half with three touchdown passes from Price to wide receiver Andrew Reedy and a touchdown rush from wide receiver Ki Houston on a toss sweep to lead 33-7.

Early scored the next 21 points with two touchdown runs from Cheslock and a 3-yard touchdown run from running back Kaleb Ozuna. The Cougars got on the board for the last points of the game with a touchdown pass from quarterback Braxton Morris to wide receiver Ricardo Salinas, for a final score of 54-13.

Friday's stars

Early's Rohyn Price (10) stiff-arms a defender during a run in a matchup against Odessa Compass Academy at San Angelo Stadium on Nov. 10, 2023.

Price completed 16 of 18 passes for 240 yards and three touchdowns passing and carried the ball six times for 53 yards and a touchdown rush. Ready caught six passes for 134 yards and three touchdowns. Cheslock rushed 13 times for 72 yards and two touchdowns.

They said it

Early coach Daniel Price on his team's next matchup against Canadian: "We knew when we got second (in district) who would be waiting for us in the second round, obviously. They're a good football team. We played them last year, we've been on the field with them which is good. We're gonna look at it this weekend and try to come up with the best game plan we can to figure out a way to try and beat them."

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Texas high school football: Early overwhelms Odessa Compass Academy