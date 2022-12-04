Early fantasy football waiver wire pickups - Week 14

With six teams on bye, Yahoo Sports’ Andy Behrens explains why fantasy managers should add Bills rookie James Cook and the Lions QB Jared Goff in this must-win week.

ANDY BEHRENS: Andy Behrens of Yahoo Fantasy here with a very early look at potential fantasy ads for week 14. This is a must win week, of course, and it's also the final bye week of the season. We've got six teams on bye. We've got a lot of injuries to deal with. So let's take a look at the waiver wire.

James Cook, Bills running back, rookie, he's an automatic add right now. All he did on Thursday night was touch the ball 20 times, gain 105 scrimmage yards, had six receptions. That kind of workload, he's just an absolute smash it, automatic add. He basically split the snaps with Devin Singletary. He's coming into a huge workload in the most important weeks of the fantasy season. Go get James Cook in pretty much any format.

And if you need help at quarterback, and again, a lot of you do, got a half dozen teams on bye. We got injuries out there. Take a look for Jared Goff. He's available right now in about 50% of Yahoo leagues. He's coming off a game with 340 passing yards, nearly perfect against Jacksonville, couple of touchdowns.

That is the sixth time this season he has thrown multiple touchdown passes in a game. And he's got Minnesota coming up on the schedule. They rank dead last against the pass on the season. They were allowing over 8 yards per pass attempt. It is a blow up spot for Goff, and I expect him to perform well for fantasy managers in a critical week.