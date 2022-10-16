Early fantasy football waiver wire pickups - Week 7

Associated Press

It was worth the trip to Japan for Keegan Bradley, who won the Zozo Championship on Sunday with a final-round 2-under 68 to finish one shot ahead Rickie Fowler and Andrew Putnam for his first PGA Tour win in just over four years. Bradley raised both arms to the sky and was tearing up after clinching the victory with a tap-in on the 18th. “I’ve been crying since I finished,” Bradley said.