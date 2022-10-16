Early fantasy football waiver wire pickups - Week 7
Yahoo Sports’ Andy Behrens offers up a trio of players for fantasy managers to consider — Falcons’ Marcus Mariota, Giants’ Wa’Dale Robinson and Ravens’ Kenyan Drake.
Yahoo Sports’ Andy Behrens offers up a trio of players for fantasy managers to consider — Falcons’ Marcus Mariota, Giants’ Wa’Dale Robinson and Ravens’ Kenyan Drake.
Matt Harmon and Tank Williams take a look at the fantasy stock of a few players this week.
The FFL crew breaks down this week's matchup between two of the best teams in the AFC.
Yahoo Betting Analyst Minty Bets joins Fantasy Football Live to offer a player proposition as the Chargers host the Broncos in week 6.
Zach LaVine's decision making has improved as his career has progressed into All-Star territory, and making the right reads in coach Billy Donovan's tweaked offensive system will be paramount.
After locking up Jordan Poole, the Warriors have reportedly agreed to a four-year, $109 million extension with Andrew Wiggins.
It's no secret that Sam's Club has great deals. However, sometimes the membership-only warehouse club really outdoes itself. For example, if you haven't browsed the store's website or stopped in at...
The 45-year old Macon, Georgia native celebrated a quarter-century in Music City with a two-hour, legacy-defining headlining set
Josh Peck and his wife Paige O'Brien Peck announced on social media that they welcomed their second child.
Alabama's loss to Tennessee may be good in hindsight
Despite the crushing loss, Alabama's Bryce Young continues to show all of the traits that should make him a superstar at the next level
It was worth the trip to Japan for Keegan Bradley, who won the Zozo Championship on Sunday with a final-round 2-under 68 to finish one shot ahead Rickie Fowler and Andrew Putnam for his first PGA Tour win in just over four years. Bradley raised both arms to the sky and was tearing up after clinching the victory with a tap-in on the 18th. “I’ve been crying since I finished,” Bradley said.
New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty perfectly roasted his brother, Jason McCourty, after the Pats defeated the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
Andy Behrens and Tank Williams offer up a pair of players who could either step up or slow down in week 6.
Two men opened fire on Russian soldiers at a military firing range. Elon Musk continues to mull his Starlink network in Ukraine. Updates
Baltimore Ravens running back Kenyan Drake scored a touchdown on a 30-yard run against the New York Giants in Week 6.
The Tar Heels are ranked after their win over the Blue Devils, the Wolfpack falls behind UNC and the Demon Deacons inch closer to the top 10. Here’s a look at the latest Associated Press top 25 college football poll.
Bill Belichick made a lofty comparison when talking about Jakobi Meyers.
Many suspect Ashanti was addressing Irv Gotti's 'Drink Champs' remarks about their alleged fling 20 years ago. You can check out the video here.
These chip companies have been taken out with the garbage, but they're far from last night's trash.
Game times for the Phillies-Padres NLCS, which begins Tuesday night.