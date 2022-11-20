Early fantasy football waiver wire pickups - Week 12

Yahoo Sports’ Andy Behrens explains why fantasy managers should add Tennessee’s Treylon Burks and New Orleans’ Juwan Johnson this week.

Video Transcript

ANDY BEHRENS: If you missed out on Christian Watson a week ago, we've got another rookie receiver for you to consider. Treylon Burks had a night on Thursday, caught seven of his eight targets, hit triple-digit yardage, had a couple of big downfield plays against Jaire Alexander. Just a great effort from Burks, who really looked the part of a first-round receiver. He was outstanding. This is 14 targets in two games since coming back from injury.

So keep him on the radar. If you have a need at receiver, go get him. He's available in about 80% of Yahoo leagues. And, oh, by the way, it was another week and another touchdown for Juwan Johnson, a tight end that you probably need to go grab if you have a need at the position, and, come on, almost all of us have a need at that position. Johnson has scored five touchdowns in his last five games. He is widely available in Yahoo leagues and he can clearly help.