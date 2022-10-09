Early fantasy football waiver wire pickups - Week 6

Yahoo Sports’ Andy Behrens offers up a pair of Seahawks for fantasy managers to consider — Geno Smith and Kenneth Walker III.

Video Transcript

ANDY BEHRENS: It is my absolute pleasure to report that the Seahawks remain a party. Geno Smith, let's start there. He's playing the best football of his NFL career by far. He was great again for fantasy purposes on Sunday, multiple touchdowns. That's the fourth time in his last five games he's done it.

He's been great so far. He actually entered week five leading the NFL in completion percentage, another huge performance for fantasy purposes. We love it.

The other great thing about Seattle's schedule, they don't really have a stay-away matchup for a while. So we're just going to be riding Geno Smith during these bye weeks.

Also, we need to note that Rashaad Penny exited with an ankle injury, couldn't put any weight on it, looked bad. Kenneth Walker III came in. Remember, he's a second round pick. He was great at Michigan State last year. He came in, hugely productive, had a long touchdown run late in the game. So Kenneth Walker going to be somebody that we're going to be looking at as a fantasy pickup in the days ahead. And Geno Smith, he belongs on rosters almost everywhere.