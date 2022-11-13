Early fantasy football waiver wire pickups - Week 11

Yahoo Sports' Andy Behrens explains why fantasy managers should add the Buccaneers' Rachaad White and the Ravens' Gus Edwards.

Video Transcript

ANDY BEHRENS: If you hadn't yet taken a fantasy flyer on Bucs rookie Rachaad White, this is going to serve as last call. He broke out in a big way in the Munich game for Tampa against Seattle. How about 22 carries for 105 yards? Also had one of the stiff arms of the season.

White is a hyper talented rookie. Gifted receiving option, he was tremendous as a receiver at Arizona State, 43 receptions a year ago. Guy's good. He's a multipurpose threat, and he's going to be splitting a workload with Leonard Fournette.

Going forward, Fournette checked out of week 10 with a hip injury. Hopefully he's going to be OK. The Bucs now go into a bye on the back end of that. They're going to get the Cleveland Browns, and that Browns defense is ranked bottom third against the run so far this season. It is a very friendly spot for Rachaad White. We're going to want to start him in a couple of weeks.

Another name to keep in mind, Gus Edwards. He's coming back from that hamstring injury. He's available in over 50% of Yahoo leagues. That's a guy that Baltimore obviously loves. He's gaining over 5 yards per carry, over the course of his NFL career. Had a couple of touchdowns not so long ago. He's going to step back in to a significant workload for the Ravens, and fantasy managers are going to want to invest.