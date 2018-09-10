Early Fantasy Football pickups for Week 2: T.J. Yeldon tops list of adds

The opening Sunday of the NFL season provided plenty of fireworks, including a high-scoring affair between the Buccaneers and Saints that produced several of the top fantasy performances of the day. Whether you come away with a win or loss in Week 1, it’s important to stay active on the waiver wire.

Here are three names to consider adding:

Yeldon a priority pickup (13 percent owned on Yahoo)

Jacksonville Jaguars running back T.J. Yeldon is an attractive add after Leonard Fournette exited in the second quarter with a hamstring injury. Yeldon had 17 touches for 69 yards and touchdown. A hamstring injury could linger, so if Fournette does miss time, Yeldon could get the bulk of the backfield touches with upcoming matchups against the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans and New York Jets.

Surprise rookie showing in Denver (2 percent owned)

There was plenty of hype about a Denver Broncos rookie running back heading into the season, but it was for Royce Freeman not Phillip Lindsay. Lindsay, though, impressed in the season opener. He carried the ball 15 times (the same number as Freeman) for 71 yards and added another 31 yards on two receptions to go with a touchdown. The undrafted free agent out of Colorado is worth keeping an eye on in deeper leagues as the Broncos showed they’re comfortable with him on the field in a variety of situations.

Pettis catching on with 49ers (1 percent owned)

If Marques Goodwin misses time with a quad injury he suffered on Sunday, Dante Pettis proved he can step up for the San Francisco 49ers. After Goodwin went down, Pettis caught two of five targets for 61 yards and a nice touchdown grab. He is a deep threat who could see more time going forward.