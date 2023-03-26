What are your early expectations for the Steelers in 2023?

Last season the Pittsburgh Steelers played like one of the worst teams in the NFL for the first half of the season. But during the magic of the bye week, Pittsburgh turned things around and played as well as any team in the league down the stretch. This put them in the thick of the playoff hunt right up until the final game of the season.

Those final nine games gave the fanbase hope that the transition from Ben Roethlisberger to Kenny Pickett might not be a transition at all. The Steelers could be right back in the thick of the AFC playoffs in 2023. Or this team could regress with all the changes and in a crowded AFC North find themselves on the outside looking in again.

But we want to hear from Steeler Nation. What are your way-too-early expectations for the upcoming season? Cast your vote and let us know if you think Pittsburgh returns to the playoffs in 2023 and if so, how far will they go.

