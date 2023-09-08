Early execution among the three offensive keys to a Sooners win vs. SMU

Oklahoma enters Saturday’s matchup with SMU on a four-game winning streak against the Dallas-based institution. The last time these two schools played each other was 1995. Things have changed drastically in both programs since, and it’ll be interesting to see how things shake out on the field come Saturday evening in Norman.

Oklahoma’s offense put on a clinic against Arkansas State and will carry it into this game. Here’s the skinny on this game: expecting Oklahoma to put up another 73 points is highly irrational.

That doesn’t mean Oklahoma shouldn’t be able to score in the 40-point range, but from a pure talent perspective, SMU’s defense is better.

The Mustangs are full of veteran players, and that veteran leadership is precisely why they are one of the favorites to win the American Athletic Conference.

They will be unphased, with 15 seniors starting on both sides of the ball. Many have played at more prominent institutions and seen teams of Oklahoma’s size and talent before making their way to Dallas.

For this offense to uphold its end of the bargain, it’ll likely need to do what we highlighted in our three keys for this week.

Up Next: 3 Keys on Offense vs. SMU

Early Execution

Starting fast is a coach-speak cliche. Playing a complete game is more important. However, last year’s Sooners struggled with slow starts.

Can Oklahoma score on their first possession of the game?

When dealing with an experienced team, getting an early lead matters. To gain a mental edge in this game, you can’t let a road underdog gain an early advantage.

There were a few games in 2022 when the offense came out flat and couldn’t execute. Drops, penalties, or blown blocking assignments plagued OU. It would go a long way to determining this game if Oklahoma came right out with a stop and a score or a score if they get the ball first.

Let SMU know: This isn’t Louisiana Tech.

Up Next: Pound the Rock

Run the Ball…effectively and efficiently.

Oklahoma left some meat on the bone in the running game against Arkansas State. The yardage total on the ground looks good at 220 yards, but it could have been even better.

Saturday allows Oklahoma to turn things up in the running game against the Mustangs. SMU had a defensive run-stuff rate of 38 percent, which is in the 37th percentile. They slowed Louisiana Tech in week one, but again, the Sooners aren’t the Bulldogs.

That run-stuff rate is exploitable for Jeff Lebby’s run-first offense. To actually execute that, it will be on the shoulders of the offensive line and the running backs to use their vision and athleticism to gash this team.

One area they can improve upon from a week ago is yards after contact. In 2022, Eric Gray averaged 3.43 yards after contact per attempt. Against Arkansas State on Saturday, only Kalib Hicks averaged more than three yards per carry after contact for the Sooners.

It’s important to get the yards that are blocked as a running back. But for this team to take its running game to the next level, they’ve got to make things happen for themselves.

Improved elusiveness could unlock another level in the Sooners’ rushing attack.

Up Next: Cashing in on the Slots

Exploit the Slot

Drake Stoops left the game early on Saturday and didn’t return. It was noted this week that Stoops was largely fine and could have returned if necessary.

Oklahoma was cautious and proactive in Stoops’ absence.

The Sooners showcased all three of their primary slot guys, with Gavin Freeman and Jaquaize Pettaway balling out once Stoops went down. Stoops, Freeman, and Pettaway combined for 17 receptions in week one.

Oklahoma has a diverse group of guys that play out of the slot, but each of them is able to make things happen after the catch with their elusiveness. When looking at SMU, that looks like an exploitable part of their defense.

SMU will take their chances with Oklahoma’s passing game and commit an extra defender to the box. Using the slot guys in quick-on-one matchups could be an easy way to generate some quick plays but also loosen up the coverages the Sooners are likely to see come Saturday.

