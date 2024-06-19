Early Eight: Newcomers getting acclimated with revamped Lobo women

Jun. 18—Familiar faces? Not many.

Among the eight University of New Mexico women's players grinding their way through Tuesday's summer workout at the Davalos Center, only two (Viané Cumber and Paris Lauro) sported Lobo uniforms last season.

In fact, there were more familiar faces among the coaching staff, as Mike Bradbury and all of his assistants from 2023-24 are back this season.

It's certainly fair to say the Lobos aren't quite ready for opening day — or even team pictures yet. But reinforcements are on the way. Two returnees (Hulda Joaquim and Lara Langermann) are spending time in their respective home countries (Mozambique and Germany, respectively) this month and will be back in Albuquerque later in the summer. Four more new Lobos will join the pack then, too.

For now, job one is getting the eight early arrivals on the same page. So far, so good.

"We've only got eight of 14 right now," Bradbury said, "but it's a good group. I like the work ethic and they seem to really click together. There's a lot of personality here. They're fun to coach."

UNM's early eight features considerable size, something that will be more evident on the Lobos' roster in 2024-25. In addition to the 5-foot-10 Cumber and 6-1 Lauro, Tuesday's practice included newcomers Clariss Craig (6-3), Amhyia Moreland (6-1), Lydie Mawamba (5-11), Drew Jordon (5-11) and Alyssa Hargrave (5-9). The lone exception is freshman point guard Reza Po (5-3).

"It's about time!" former Lobo post and current assistant coach Nike McClure (6-3) said of the Lobos' increased physical stature.

Last season, McClure and fellow alum/assistant coach Jaisa Nunn (also 6-3) were noticeably taller than every current Lobo except 6-5 senior Charlotte Kohl.

"We'll definitely be bigger inside and on the perimeter," Bradbury said, "and I think more athletic, too. It's hard to make too many assessments until everyone gets here."

Hargrove, who played previously at Stetson and Austin Peay State, agreed.

"The six players who are not here yet will definitely make a difference," she said, "but I'm really excited about what I've seen so far. We've only been here two weeks and we've already improved so much. There's a lot of potential here."

Hargrove and Cumber will provide experience on a relatively young guard line that will only get younger when the remaining six players arrive. That group includes sophomore Langermann, Destiny Hooks and freshmen Joana Magalhaes, Lilli Hakkarainen and Nayli Padilla.

In the meantime, Bradbury and his staff are working get the early eight up to speed on UNM's system.

"All the fundamental stuff," he said. "Last year we put in a whole new offense and it took us a while to get comfortable with it. Now, it's the same offense with a new group of people but it's going faster because V (Cumber) and Paris already know it and are helping the new players pick it up. Hopefully, this group will have it down when the other players get here."

Jordon, who played at Wagner as a freshman last season, said she likes the vibe this Lobo team is building.

"Honestly, I came here because I wanted a place where I could develop and play for a winner," she said. "We get along so well, it's actually kind of crazy. We have fun but we push each other, too. You can tell this group really wants to win."

Bradbury readily admits his new team still has more questions than answers. Among those to be answered: who will be UNM's starting point guard. Po is the only true point guard currently in Albuquerque, Other potential candidates are underclassmen Langermann, Magalhaes and Hakkarainen — or Bradbury could change things up as he did by installing Aniyah Augmon at the point last season.

Suffice it to say, selecting starters remains on the back burner.

"We're not even close to making those decisions yet," Bradbury said. "We're still getting familiar with this group — and there's another whole group to come."